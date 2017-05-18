Animal Protein Market 2017 Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Outlook and Forecast to 2021 - MarketReportsOnline

PUNE, Maharashtra, May 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report discusses the major growth drivers and challenges of the market, covering Europe, The Americas and Asia region along with the global market.

Protein is a composition of amino acids which are organic compounds of carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, oxygen or sulphur. There are around 20 types of amino acids which are arranged in millions of different ways to create millions of different proteins. Proteins are present in different forms in a human body. They can be structural like collagen, hormonal like insulin, carrier like hemoglobin or enzymes like amylase. Proteins perform various functions within an organism including building muscle mass, strengthening and replacing or repairing tissues.

Europe is a major contributor to the global animal protein market supported by increased consumption of beef. Europe is likely to experience further growth of animal protein market due to increasing demand of pork and stable production of chicken.

Animal protein is known as complete proteins as they have all the essential amino acids which a human body cannot create on its own. All foods made from meat, fish, poultry, dairy etc. are the sources of animal protein. Animal proteins help in improving muscle mass and cholesterol level and reducing risk of heart disease.

The global animal protein market is expected to grow in future due to increasing population, urbanization, expansion in middle class income and rising global economy. Key trends of this market include increasing demand of low cost protein, rising consumption of beef and global trade of chicken. However, there are some factors which can hinder growth of the market including shortage of land availability, outbreak of avian influenza and low supply of animal feed.

