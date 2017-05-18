SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 05/17/17 -- The National University of Singapore (NUS) and Nanyang Technological University (NTU) networks were breached by hackers last month (April 2017), according to the Cyber Security Agency (CSA) and the Ministry of Education (MOE). CSA said: "We know who did it, and we know what they are after..."

This is a case of cyber forensics at work -- using forensic computing to secure and examine digital evidence which is central to criminal investigations involving digital media.

Singapore's Ministries of Defence and Foreign Affairs systems have also been breached. And just over the past weekend, about 150 countries worldwide were hit by cyber-attacks on an unprecedented scale.

It is against this backdrop that Kaplan Singapore is beefing up its cyber security programmes offered through reputed partner universities to produce digital forensics and cyber security specialists in response to a growing market for such personnel to fight rising cybercrime. The initiatives are:

Kaplan will incorporate EC-Council's cyber security features into its Foundation Diploma and Skills-based Diploma programmes to produce cyber-savvy graduates.



EC-Council is the world's largest cyber security technical certification body and operates in 145 countries globally. Kaplan signs a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) today to formalise this arrangement with EC-Council, and Wissen International, which markets EC-Council's programmes.



EC-Council is the owner and developer of the world-famous Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), Computer Hacking Forensics Investigator (C|HFI), Certified Security Analyst (ECSA), License Penetration Testing (Practical) programmes, among others.





Grant permission for its Certified Secure (CSCU) course to be incorporated into Kaplan's Foundation Diploma (KFD). This is projected to be launched in the third quarter of 2017



Grant permission for its Certified Security Specialist (ECSS) and Certified Network Defender (CND) courses to be incorporated into Kaplan's Skills-Based Diploma (KSD). These are projected to be launched in the fourth quarter of 2017 (subject to CPE registration).





Kaplan will launch a new University of Portsmouth degree programme in Forensic Computing in December 2017.



This will provide a core background in computing as well as the principles, techniques and processes essential in training to be a computer forensics investigator. With rising cybercrime, such investigators are needed for a range of offences -- from minor indiscretions to major embezzlements and serious sexual offences, in which trained personnel need to track information on digital media and examine digital evidence necessary for criminal investigations. Graduates of University of Portsmouth's programmes elsewhere have gone on to become digital forensics and cyber security specialists.





The key themes of the forum are Cyberwellness, Cybersecurity, Cyber Lifestyles and Cyber Governance and Ethics.

Murdoch University already offers four degree programmes in Cyber Forensics (part-time and full-time) through Kaplan:

Bachelor of Science in Cyber Forensics and Information Security (Single Major)

Bachelor of Science in Cyber Forensics and Information Security and Business Information Systems (Double Major)

Bachelor of Science in Cyber Forensics and Information Security and Computer Science (Double Major)

Bachelor of Science in Cyber Forensics and Information Security and Management (Double Major)

Graduates of these programmes are already employed in civil service and the private sector.

The Cyber Security Landscape

In Singapore, Minister for Communications and Information Yaacob Ibrahim has said that the cyber security sector is projected to grow to about S$900m by 2020. There is a National Cyber Security Masterplan 2018 which aims to:

Enhance the security and resilience of critical infocomm infrastructure

Increase efforts to promote the adoption of appropriate infocomm security measures among individuals and businesses

Grow Singapore's pool of infocomm security experts.

Worldwide, statistics from the Norton Cyber Security Insights Report 2016 show that there were 689 million victims of cybercrime -- i.e. 1.8 million victims per day and 21 victims per second. Since 2015, US$126 billion has been spent dealing with cybercrime globally.

Seventeen new programmes to be launched by Kaplan

The University of Portsmouth degree programme on Forensic Computing is one of 17 new programmes to be launched by Kaplan with reputed overseas universities from August this year to meet the changing market demand for personnel. All the programmes will be offered on both a part-time or full-time basis.

It will also launch Murdoch University degree programmes in Journalism with an option for five other double majors -- Communications and Media Studies, Management, Marketing, Public Relations, and Web Communications.

Other programmes include: University of Portsmouth courses in Psychology, Software Engineering, and Economics, Finance and Banking; a RMIT Masters programme in Engineering (Management), and Northumbria University programmes in Accounting and Childhood Studies and Early Years. (Please refer to the chart below.)

Part-time Programmes

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Programmes Launch intake ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Diploma in Psychology Aug-17 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- UOP BSc Forensic Computing Dec-17 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- UOP BSc Software Engineering Dec-17 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- UOP BSc Economics, Finance and Banking Dec-17 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- NU BA in Accounting Sep-17 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- NU BA Childhood Studies and Early Years Oct-17 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- RMIT Masters in Engineering (Management) Sep-17 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- MU Bachelor of Arts in Journalism (Single Major) MU Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Communication and Media Studies (Double Major) MU Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Management (Double Major) MU Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Marketing (Double Major) Sep-17 MU Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Public Relations (Double Major) MU Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Web Communication (Double Major) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Full-Time Programmes

-------------------------------------------------------- Programmes Launch Intake -------------------------------------------------------- Diploma in Psychology Aug-17 -------------------------------------------------------- UOP BSc Forensic Computing Dec-17 -------------------------------------------------------- UOP BSc Economics, Finance and Banking Dec-17 -------------------------------------------------------- NU BA in Accounting Sep-17 --------------------------------------------------------

Key

MU - Murdoch University

NU - Northumbria University

UOP - University of Portsmouth

RMIT - RMIT University

About EC-Council

International Council of E-Commerce Consultants, also known as EC-Council, is the world's largest cyber security technical certification body. EC-Council operate in 145 countries globally and are the owner and developer of the world-famous Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), Computer Hacking Forensics Investigator (C|HFI), Certified Security Analyst (ECSA), License Penetration Testing (Practical) programs, among others. EC-Council has trained and certified over 200,000 information security professionals globally that have influenced the cyber security mindset of countless organisations worldwide.

EC-Council certification programs are recognised worldwide and have received endorsements from various government agencies including the US Federal Government via the Montgomery GI Bill, and the US Government National Security Agency (NSA) and the Committee on National Security Systems (CNSS) certifying EC-Council's Certified Ethical Hacking (CEH), Network Security Administrator (ENSA), Computer Hacking Forensics Investigator (CHFI), Disaster Recovery Professional (EDRP), Certified Security Analyst (E|CSA) and Licensed Penetration Tester (LPT) program for meeting the 4011, 4012, 4013A, 4014, 4015 and 4016 training standards for information security professionals and most recently EC-Council has received accreditation from the American National Standards Institute (ANSI).

About Kaplan Singapore

Kaplan Singapore is a private education provider comprising of three entities - Kaplan Higher Education Academy (KHEA), Kaplan Higher Education Institute (KHEI) and Kaplan Learning Institute (KLI). Through its three entities, Kaplan offers more than 300 full-time and part-time academic programmes, over 200 WSQ courses and professional qualifications such as ACCA, CFA and others, for young and adult learners to pursue their qualifications of interest.

Kaplan serves over 30,000 learners from more than 30 countries worldwide. It was conferred a record of 9 awards at the JobsCentral Learning Training and Education Development (T.E.D.) Awards 2016, making Kaplan the "Best Private Education Institution", "Best Corporate Training Provider" and "Gold Standard Service Provider" in the selected categories/discipline by entity.

Kaplan in Singapore is the only private education provider to be awarded the 4-year EduTrust Certification for all its 3 entities. This affirms Kaplan's commendable performance in key areas of management and the provision of educational services.

