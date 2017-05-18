

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is sharply lower on Thursday as worries about the turmoil surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump's administration intensified.



In addition, the safe-haven yen strengthened and weighed on exporters' shares. Investors also shrugged off Japanese GDP data, which showed the fifth straight quarter of expansion.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 357.82 points or 1.81 percent to 19,457.06, off a low of 19,449.73 earlier.



The major exporters are lower on a stronger yen. Panasonic and Canon are down more than 1 percent each, while Sony and Toshiba are losing more than 2 percent each.



Among automakers, Toyota is losing almost 2 percent and Honda is down more than 2 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by almost 4 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down almost 3 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is declining more than 2 percent and JXTG Holdings is losing almost 3 percent despite higher crude oil prices.



Among the other major gainers, Tokyo Gas is rising more than 1 percent. On the flip side, Dai-ichi Holdings is losing almost 5 percent, while Olympus Corp. and Concordia Financial are both down more than 4 percent each.



On the economic front, the Cabinet Office said in Thursday's preliminary reading that Japan's gross domestic product gained 0.5 percent on quarter in the first three months of 2017. That was in line with expectations and up from 0.3 percent in the previous three months.



On an annualized basis, GDP jumped 2.2 percent - exceeding forecasts for 1.7 percent and up from the upwardly revised 1.4 percent gain in the three months prior.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 110 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed sharply lower on Wednesday as the ongoing political turmoil in Washington further offset optimism about President Donald Trump's ability to implement tax reform and deregulation.



The Dow tumbled 372.82 points or 1.8 percent to 20,606.93, the Nasdaq plunged 158.63 points or 2.6 percent to 6,011.24 and the S&P 500 slumped 43.64 points or 1.8 percent to 2,357.03.



The major European markets also came under pressure on Wednesday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dropped by 0.3 percent, the German DAX Index tumbled by 1.4 and the French CAC 40 Index plunged by 1.6 percent.



Crude oil prices rose to a two-week high on Wednesday after data showed a decline in U.S. crude inventories. WTI crude oil futures for June delivery rose $0.41 to $49.07 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



