

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) said that its board, at its meeting held today, increased the company's quarterly dividend by 25 percent and authorized a new $2.0 billion share repurchase program.



The quarterly dividend will increase to $0.125 per share from $0.10 per share, beginning with the 163rd consecutive quarterly dividend declared today to Shareholders of record at the close of business on June 7, 2017, on all shares then issued and outstanding. The dividend will be paid on June 28, 2017.



Gary C. Kelly, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, stated: 'Based on our strong results, cash flow outlook, and investment grade balance sheet, I'm pleased to announce the Board's decision today to increase our quarterly dividend by 25 percent. Annualized, the increased dividend amounts to approximately $300 million, and an approximate one percent dividend yield, to our Shareholders.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX