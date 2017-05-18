

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BP Plc. (BP.L, BP_UN.TO, BP) said that its shareholders approved the reduced 9 million pounds 2016 pay package for chief executive Bob Dudley. Dudley's 2016 pay was about 40% lower than the previous year.



At today's annual general meeting, BP shareholders adopted the firm's 2016 pay levels.



The shareholders approved a new remuneration policy that will lower performance incentives.



Bob Dudley said that the company plans to build a network of around a thousand or more retail sites in Mexico over the next five years, and it also entered a joint venture in Indonesia which is another growing market for products. India also holds promise for BP as another potential market for growth.



