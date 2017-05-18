Livestock Malaysia 2017 Launched by Minister of Agriculture & Agro-Based Industry

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia, May 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- UBM, the largest exhibition organiser in Asia has joined with the Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry Malaysia in holding the international livestock exhibition "Livestock Malaysia 2017" from 28 September to 1 October 2017 withthe theme "Bringing Technology to Farmers". This period will correspond with the National Farmers, Livestock Breeders and Fisherman's Day 2017 (HPPNK) and will be held at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) for the first time. It will feature three other main events, namely the Malaysia Food Festival (MFF), the Malaysia International Agro-Tourism Exhibition (MIATE) and Livestock Malaysia 2017-- The Malaysia International Trade Exhibition and Conference for Product, Technology, Service and Innovation for Feed, Livestock and Meat Industry. Livestock Malaysia will take place at Hall C, MAEPS.

"Livestock Malaysia will bring new products, services and technology to improve the productivity of the livestock sector. It will display innovative technology and products which will enhance the growth of animal protein production in Malaysia and allow traditional farmers to learn new methods to improve their efficiency," said Dato' Sri Ahmad Shabery Cheek, the Minister of Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry during the press conference today.

With support from the government's policy of promoting sustainable farming and protecting the environment, closed farming is a new technology that should be introduced to medium and small farmers to improve global food safety and the ability to trace the sources of food. Livestock, a major source of animal protein, is regarded as the most affordable and wholesome food for most consumers.

"With over 120 companies from 20 countries and regions exhibiting at Livestock Malaysia, the expo will put on display the latest technologies and equipment for feed, farming, animal health, processing and many more sectors. The four-day exhibition will offer numerous opportunities for interaction amongst industry players seeking new business, updating themselves on the latest technological and market trends, as well as networking and finding solutions to their problems," said Dr. Ahmad Mustaffa Babjee, Chairman of UBM Malaysia.

The concurrent conferences, seminars and technology symposium that will take place alongside the exhibition will act as effective educational sources for industry players to keep abreast of the latest trends and challenges. Apart from these, a seminar to educate the public on "safe food and value" will be organised to disseminate knowledge of food safety and encourage a correct understanding of the consumption of animal protein. UBM also expect to attract farmers from the poultry and ruminant sectors to the event.

Hosted by the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS), Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry Malaysia, the event has garnered strong support from the Federation of Livestock Farmers' Associations of Malaysia (FLFAM), the World Poultry Science Association (WPSA) and the Veterinary Association of Malaysia (VAM). Livestock Malaysia is specifically designed to introduce cutting-edge solutions by inviting professionals, decision makers and end-users in the livestock industry to attend this event. Livestock Malaysia is organised by United Business Media (M) Sdn Bhd, which is the region's top organiser of livestock events, and is open to trade and professionals on 28- 29 September and open to public on 30 Septemberand1 October.

UBM Asia is the largest trade show organiser in Asia and the largest commercial organiser in China, India, Malaysia and Thailand.

