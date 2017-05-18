London Calling - Fragrance Du Bois Announces Next Step in Global Expansion

GENEVA, May 18,2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Galvanised by its extraordinary success in some of the world's iconic fashion and luxury goods capitals, Fragrance Du Bois is proud to announce the opening of its first in-store boutique in London.

Having established a positive symbiosis and working relationship with the House of Jovoy in Paris, Fragrance Du Bois' superb range of products will be available from June 2017 in the 'Embassy of rare perfumes', at 21 Conduit Street, in the heart of London's Mayfair district.

"This is a very exciting time for us," said Nicola Parker, International Brand Director at Fragrance Du Bois. "Not only are we expanding the brand's global presence, but we're also strengthening our partnership with Jovoy, with whom we share many values. It's been working magnificently in Paris, thanks to our friendship with Jovoy's inspirational founder, Francois Henin, and as a Londoner myself, I'm delighted that we will now be able to offer our products to conscious consumers in my home town."

Fragrance Du Bois is a pioneer in using only 100% pure, organic and sustainably produced Oud oil in its signature creations. The brand's products are not only unique and exotic, but they also appeal to those for whom known provenance has become a key factor when making a purchase. With environmental awareness and social responsibility becoming increasingly important, Fragrance Du Bois, as a brand, appeals to those who want to know where their products come from, how they are made, and by whom.

"It also gives me great pleasure to know," concluded Parker, "that one of our most popular and bestselling fragrances, London Oud - created by one of my favourite Master Perfumers, Francois Merle-Baudoin - will be 'coming home'. It's a fragrance that perfectly balances the power and nuances of Oud to produce an expression that reflects the sensory adventure of travelling through one of the world's great cities."

Fragrance Du Bois is now 'sharing the love', by providing its expertise and pure, sustainable ingredients to a new skincare and accessories brand that is promising to 'change the face of skincare' as it evolves.

Oud Essentials will be 'opening its doors' soon, with a range of products using the same 100% pure Oud oil that characterises Fragrance Du Bois' signature offerings, as the two companies forge a complementary partnership that is set to impact the global industry and change the way we feel about the products that we use.

Vertical integration has always been a key facet to Fragrance Du Bois' expansion plans, and the London opening is yet another step in the right direction for the young, vibrant brand. Having increased its presence in the last few months with openings in Geneva, Doha, Milan, Zurich, Los Angeles, and Marbella-- adding to existing boutiques and outlets in Singapore, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Paris-- Fragrance Du Bois is well on its way to achieving its objectives of becoming a globally recognised brand in a remarkably short space of time.

About Fragrance Du Bois

Fragrance Du Bois is a niche, luxury perfume house born from the richest essences of nature, crafted by fifth generation perfumers, from the 17th century French traditions of Grasse. At the heart of all Fragrance Du Bois' creations is its signature Oud that exudes the ultimate in luxury, being both distinctive and unique. All the Oud used by Fragrance Du Bois is produced on its own sustainably managed plantations, and is guaranteed to be ethically and sustainably sourced.

