

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are in negative territory on Thursday as worries about the stability of the Trump administration intensified and also raised questions about its ability to implement proposed tax reforms and regulation.



Speculation that Trump could face the threat of impeachment weighed on the U.S. dollar. Investors shrugged off better-than-expected regional economic data.



Meanwhile, the U.S. Justice Department has appointed former FBI director Robert Mueller to be a special counsel overseeing the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign.



The Australian market is notably lower following the weak cues overnight from Wall Street as the ongoing U.S. political turmoil intensified. Better-than-expected Australian jobs data failed to boost investor sentiment.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 77.20 points or 1.33 percent to 5,708.80, just off a low of 5,708.70 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 74.50 points or 1.28 percent to 5,746.70.



In the banking space, ANZ Banking, Westpac, Commonwealth Bank and National Australia Bank are declining in a range of 1.2 to 1.7 percent.



In the oil sector, Oil Search is down almost 1 percent, Santos is lower by 0.3 percent and Woodside Petroleum is losing 0.4 percent despite higher crude oil prices.



The major miners are also mostly lower. BHP Billiton is losing almost 1 percent and Fortescue Metals is down 1 percent, while Rio Tinto is rising 0.5 percent.



Bucking the trend, gold miners are advancing after gold prices rose amid safe-haven appeal. Newcrest Mining is rising almost 3 percent and Evolution Mining is adding more than 1 percent.



Virgin Australia reported a loss for the third quarter that widened from last year, though the company also cut net debt by a third since the end of 2015/16. The airline's shares are unchanged.



James Hardie Industries recorded a 13 percent increase in full-year profit on higher sales and volumes. The building materials supplier's shares are losing almost 4 percent.



Fairfax Media has received a takeover bid from another U.S. private equity firm, Hellman & Friedman, that values the company at up to A$2.87 billion. This compares to the sweetened A$2.76 billion bid by TPG Capital and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board on Monday. Shares of Fairfax Media are rising almost 7 percent.



In economic news, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said that the unemployment rate in Australia came in at a seasonally adjusted 5.7 percent in April. That beat forecasts for 5.9 percent, which would have been unchanged from the March reading.



The Australian economy added 37,400 jobs in April - well above expectations for a gain of 5,000 jobs following the downwardly revised addition of 60,000 jobs in the previous month.



Consumer prices in Australia are predicted to have risen 4.0 percent on year in May, the Melbourne Institute said on Thursday. That's down from 4.1 percent in April, and it moves further off of January's multi-year high reading of 4.3 percent.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is slightly higher against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, which fell on worries over the stability of the Trump administration. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7431, up from US$0.7422 on Wednesday.



The Japanese market is sharply lower as worries about the turmoil surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump's administration intensified. In addition, the safe-haven yen strengthened and weighed on exporters' shares.



Investors also shrugged off Japanese GDP data, which showed the fifth straight quarter of expansion.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 357.82 points or 1.81 percent to 19,457.06, off a low of 19,449.73 earlier.



The major exporters are lower on a stronger yen. Panasonic and Canon are down more than 1 percent each, while Sony and Toshiba are losing more than 2 percent each.



Among automakers, Toyota is losing almost 2 percent and Honda is down more than 2 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by almost 4 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is down almost 3 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is declining more than 2 percent and JXTG Holdings is losing almost 3 percent despite higher crude oil prices.



Among the other major gainers, Tokyo Gas is rising more than 1 percent. On the flip side, Dai-ichi Holdings is losing almost 5 percent, while Olympus Corp. and Concordia Financial are both down more than 4 percent each.



On the economic front, the Cabinet Office said in Thursday's preliminary reading that Japan's gross domestic product gained 0.5 percent on quarter in the first three months of 2017. That was in line with expectations and up from 0.3 percent in the previous three months.



On an annualized basis, GDP jumped 2.2 percent - exceeding forecasts for 1.7 percent and up from the upwardly revised 1.4 percent gain in the three months prior.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 110 yen-range on Thursday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia and Taiwan are all lower.



On Wall Street, stocks closed sharply lower on Wednesday as the ongoing political turmoil in Washington further offset optimism about President Donald Trump's ability to implement tax reform and deregulation.



The Dow tumbled 372.82 points or 1.8 percent to 20,606.93, the Nasdaq plunged 158.63 points or 2.6 percent to 6,011.24 and the S&P 500 slumped 43.64 points or 1.8 percent to 2,357.03.



The major European markets also came under pressure on Wednesday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dropped by 0.3 percent, the German DAX Index tumbled by 1.4 and the French CAC 40 Index plunged by 1.6 percent.



Crude oil prices rose to a two-week high on Wednesday after data showed a decline in U.S. crude inventories. WTI crude oil futures for June delivery rose $0.41 to $49.07 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



