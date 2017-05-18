Mesosphere Expands Presence in Europe with New VP Sales

Patrik Svanström Joins Company Leadership

SAN FRANCISCO and HAMBURG, Germany, May 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesosphere - the creators of DC/OS, a premier platform for building and running data-rich, containerized applications - today announced the hire of Patrik Svanström as Vice President of EMEA Sales to lead and grow its Europe-based sales team. Svanström brings over 20 years of experience in enterprise software and infrastructure markets and has held executive management positions at both startups and established multinational companies, including MapR, Informatica, HP, EMC and Oracle.

"We're seeing massive interest in Mesosphere DC/OS from companies across EMEA, so this is the opportune moment to bring in a strong sales leader," said Will Freiberg, COO, who leads the global sales team at Mesosphere. "Patrik has led international sales and go-to-market organizations across a wide range of industry sectors and solution areas. I am incredibly excited to have Patrik join our team, as his leadership and passionate approach to strategic business will strengthen our presence in Europe as we seek to serve more customers internationally."

"I'm excited to join Mesosphere as the company has transformative technology for the kinds of applications that are really changing the world - from IoT to connected cars to machine learning and AI," said Svanström. "Mesosphere DC/OS is the best solution available to power data-rich, microservices-based applications, and it's the only platform capable of natively deploying and elastically scaling big data tools and containers side-by-side."

The company was founded by German engineers, Florian Leibert CEO and Tobias Knaup CTO, and is actively expanding the team in Hamburg, with a focus on engineering talent. Svanström's hire comes shortly after Mesosphere announced a partnership with Dell EMC and a global reseller agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). The company marked the one-year anniversary of open source DC/OS in April, which has attracted more than 100 integrated services and 100 enterprise companies.

About Mesosphere

Mesosphere is leading the enterprise transformation toward distributed computing and hybrid cloud. Mesosphere DC/OS is the premier platform for building, deploying, and elastically scaling modern applications and big data. DC/OS makes running containers, data services, and microservices easy across your own hardware and cloud instances. Mesosphere was founded in 2013 by the architects of hyperscale infrastructures at Airbnb and Twitter and the co-creator of Apache Mesos. Mesosphere is headquartered in San Francisco with additional offices in New York and Hamburg, Germany. Mesosphere's investors include Andreessen Horowitz, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Khosla Ventures, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, and Microsoft.