

HOLZMINDEN (dpa-AFX) - Symrise AG (SYIEY.PK, SYIEF.PK), a supplier of fragrances, flavorings and cosmetic active ingredients, on Wednesday confirmed its growth and profitability targets for the current fiscal years 2017 and 2020.



Symrise aims to substantially outperform the relevant market, which is projected to grow at a rate of about 3%. The company still intends to remain highly profitable with an EBITDA margin of around 20%.



Further, Symrise backed its mid-term objectives extending to the end of 2020, namely a compound annual growth rate in the range of 5 to 7 % and an EBITDA margin of between 19 and 22%.



At the Annual General Meeting on May 17, the company resolved to distribute a dividend of 0.85 euro per share for the fiscal year 2016.



The dividend will be distributed after the deduction of 25% withholding tax plus a solidarity surcharge of 5.5% thereon to shareholders via Clearstream Banking AG through the custodian banks on May 22.



