Demand for Managed Cloud Increases in Asia-Pacific Cloud Computing Services Market

Migration of complex workloads to the cloud will fuel growth opportunities for managed cloud and professional services, finds Frost & Sullivan's Digital Transformation team

SINGAPORE, May 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The demand for managed cloud and professional services has increased, especially in countries like Japan, which have a mature cloud landscape. This is due to complex Big Data and workloads such as enterprise resource planning (ERP) being increasingly migrated to cloud platforms. The expansion of open-source technologies and advances in application programming interface (API)-accessible single-tenant cloud servers help promote acceptance towards managed private cloud providers.

Immense monetization opportunities arise from competing in the managed cloud space, where service providers can differentiate themselves by offering a robust end-to-end portfolio of cloud services, network connectivity, and security solutions. For instance:

System integrators and telecommunication companies can leverage their strength in managed hosting and familiarities with enterprises' touch points to compete in the managed cloud space.

Cloud system integrators can offer end-to-end cloud offerings, integrating capabilities supporting connected industries.

A cloud brokerage model can be adopted, but service providers need to first build a strong commercial and technical model covering the identification, negotiation, and management of partners.

Service providers can also consider offering niche, secure and compliance-driven solutions, especially in verticals requiring cloud compliance expertise (e.g., healthcare, banking and finance).

Asia-Pacific Cloud Computing Services Market Analysis, Forecast to 2022, new analysis from Frost & Sullivan's Communication Services Growth Partnership Service program, looks at technology, competitive and adoption trends in the cloud computing services market in the ASEAN region (Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam), Greater China region (Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan), India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand.

Click here to know more about Frost & Sullivan's research and to sign up for our Growth Strategy Dialogue, a complimentary one-hour interactive session with Frost & Sullivan's thought leaders.

Additionally, it is noteworthy that the "Big 3" public cloud vendors - Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google - are emerging as heavyweights in the cloud ecosystem due to their compelling "high-volume, low-margins" business models. Thus, competing in the managed cloud space also allows service providers to avoid head-on competition with the "Big 3" public cloud services providers.

"Scale ranks lower in importance in private cloud as infrastructure sharing is largely confined within the enterprise network, thereby making private clouds compelling as competitive strategies for cloud vendors," said Frost & Sullivan Data Centre & Cloud Computing Industry Analyst Yu Xuan Ng. "With most vendors viewing the public cloud as a red ocean, competition in the private cloud space will only pick up pace."

Separately, with the rise of the Internet of Things (IoT), the cloud is instrumental in enabling IoT applications to be developed and delivered. More enterprises in APAC are also redesigning their networks and deploying cloud services to deal with the explosion of data.

"Over the next three to five years, the APAC cloud market will gravitate towards a hybrid deployment model, which is part premises based and part cloud based," noted Yu Xuan. "Cloud vendors, for their part, will work on developing cloud-native ICT environments that support IoT, big data analytics, and mobile solutions."

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion

Asia-Pacific Cloud Computing Services Market Analysis, Forecast to 2022

P921-63

Contact:

Carrie Low

Corporate Communications - Asia Pacific

P: +603 6204 5910

F: +603 6201 7402

E: carrie.low@frost.com