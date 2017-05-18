China's DHgate Launches First Wholesale Storefront in Budapest

Calling all Eastern European importers, wholesalers, and retailers to experience the future of importing.

BEIJING, May18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Chinese B2B Cross-Border Trade Platform DHgate announces the Budapest Digital Trade Center Launch Event. Calling all Eastern European importers, wholesalers, and retailers to experience the future of importing and wholesale purchasing from May 31st to June 2nd at 1152 Budapest, Szentmihályi út 171. During this 3 day period all attendees will receive coupons and large discounts on bulk orders of high quality Chinese products.

What is the Digital Trade Center (DTC)

The Digital Trade Center embodies the integration of both online and offline business models, integrating the entire ecosystem of cross-border e-commerce and importing into a comprehensive service center for businesses to purchase Chinese products in bulk.

Features of the facility include:

450 square meter showroom with over two thousand products directly from Chinese manufacturers, which will be stocked according to local demand;

Onsite distribution warehouse;

All major payment methods and every major Eastern European currency accepted.

Stations where buyers can communicate in real time with Chinese suppliers, and browse 40 million Chinese products from 27 major categories of consumer goods;

Short term financing for orders in multiple currencies with no collateral or guarantor required;

After-sales services including product repairs, returns, refunds, exchanges, and quality assurance guaranteed;

Free training for buyers, including sales promotion, mobile device business operations, local product distribution through DHgate's platform NovoShops, and other essential e-commerce skills.

Advantages of the Digital Trade Center (DTC)

DHgate seeks to bring the benefits and advantages of digital globalization to Eastern European small-and-medium sized enterprises through the Digital Trade Center model, which include:

Integration of product display, logistics, payments, and financing, to bring buyers the convenience of the entire importing process to one physical location;

Offline product display which provides buyers with the opportunity to physically interact with and inspect products before ordering them in bulk, which improves buyer satisfaction and confidence;

Buyers enjoy the flexibility of ordering in the DTC or from home through DHgate.com.

Order stations and real time communication with suppliers eliminate limitations of current warehouse stock;

Minimizes the amount of parties involved in product acquisition, providing the most cost-effective solution for buyers;

DHgate uses big data analysis to guarantee a constant flow of relevant, popular products with high profit margins for resale during the right times of the year.

Onsite warehouse for speedy domestic delivery;

Avoid the hassle of shipping goods back to China with onsite returns, refunds, and exchanges;

Teach sellers the skills to adapt to this new business model, and to use e-commerce skills to distribute more products and increase profits.

Message from DHgate's CEO

"We are honored to open our Eastern Europe Digital Trade Center in Hungary, the heart of Eastern Europe. We look forward to sharing quality Chinese products and e-commerce expertise with the small-and-medium sized enterprises of Hungary, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Ukraine, Croatia, Romania and Serbia through an online and offline integrated trading experience."-- Diane Wang, Founder and CEO of DHgate

About DHgate

DHgate.com is the first to market and the biggest B2B transactional cross-border e-commerce marketplace inChina, providing global buyers with quality products at competitive prices. Founded in 2004, DHgate.com has approximately 10 million global buyers from 230 countries and regions, with 1.4 million global sellers offering 40 million products. DHgate.com's business enables buyers to directly access global manufacturers of the world's top brands. DHgate.com is an all-in-one platform with integrated services for international logistics, cross-border payments, internet financing.

