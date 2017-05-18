HAMILTON, BERMUDA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/18/17 -- Highlights

-- Reported GAAP net income attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders of $29.1 million and adjusted net income attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders(1) of $21.1 million in the first quarter of 2017. -- Generated distributable cash flow(1) of $43.2 million, or $0.54 per common unit, in the first quarter of 2017. -- Completed or nearing completion of approximately $640 million of new long-term financings for the Partnership's growth projects to fund two MEGI LNG carrier newbuildings and two 50 percent-owned ARC7 Ice-Class LNG carrier newbuildings for the Yamal LNG project. -- Took delivery of the Partnership's third MEGI LNG carrier newbuilding, the Torben Spirit, which commenced its charter contract in March 2017. -- Exmar LPG Joint Venture acquired attractively priced mid-size LPG carrier newbuilding, which is scheduled to deliver in mid-2018.

Teekay GP L.L.C., the general partner of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (Teekay LNG or the Partnership) (NYSE: TGP), today reported the Partnership's results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017.

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2017 2016 2016 (in thousands of U.S. Dollars) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) GAAP FINANCIAL COMPARISON Voyage revenues 101,180 100,774 95,771 Income from vessel operations 46,078 38,010 16,983 Equity income 5,887 9,728 9,498 Net income (loss) attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders 29,057 84,411 (37,138) NON-GAAP FINANCIAL COMPARISON Total cash flow from vessel operations (CFVO)(1) 109,211 114,534 114,429 Distributable cash flow (DCF)(1) 43,227 50,199 54,404 Adjusted net income attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders(1) 21,093 28,958 34,151 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

(1) These are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to "Definitions and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the Appendices to this release for definitions of these terms and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures as used in this release to the most directly comparable financial measures under United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

CEO Commentary

"During the first quarter, the Partnership's results were in-line with our expectations," commented Mark Kremin, President and CEO of Teekay Gas Group Ltd. "This included a one-month contribution from the delivery of our third MEGI LNG carrier newbuilding, the Torben Spirit, named after Teekay's late-founder, J. Torben Karlshoej, which commenced its charter contract in early-March 2017."

"Since reporting earnings in February 2017, we continued to execute on our portfolio of committed growth projects and opportunistically acquired a mid-size LPG carrier newbuilding through our 50 percent-owned Exmar LPG joint venture," Mr. Kremin continued. "In addition, we have now completed or are nearing completion of financing for all the Partnership's committed growth projects delivering through mid-2018 with the recent progress on approximately $640 million in new long-term financings. We expect to secure the remainder of the required long-term financings for the Partnership's committed growth projects within the second half of 2017."

Summary of Recent Events

Debt Financing Update

In April and May 2017, the Partnership completed approximately $355 million in new long-term financings for its committed growth projects, including: (i) a $175 million sale-leaseback transaction for one of the Partnership's MEGI LNG carrier newbuildings scheduled to deliver in 2017, and (ii) a $180 million sale-leaseback transaction for one of the Partnership's MEGI LNG carrier newbuildings scheduled to deliver in 2018. Furthermore, the Partnership is nearing completion on a $285(1) million sale-leaseback transaction for two of the Partnership's 50 percent-owned ARC7 Ice-Class LNG carrier newbuildings for the Yamal LNG project, which are scheduled to deliver in 2018.

In March 2017, the Partnership's 52 percent-owned joint venture with Marubeni Corporation (MALT LNG Joint Venture) completed a refinancing of four LNG carriers with a new $335 million debt facility.

MALT LNG Joint Venture Secures 18-month Firm Charter Plus One-Year Option

In May 2017, the MALT LNG Joint Venture signed an 18-month charter contract (plus one-year extension option) with a major Japanese utility company, commencing in the fourth quarter of 2018. This charter contract will be serviced by one of the MALT LNG Joint Venture's existing vessels currently trading in the short-term market.

Exmar LPG Joint Venture Acquires Mid-Size Gas Carrier Newbuilding

In April 2017, the Partnership's 50/50 joint venture with Exmar (Exmar LPG Joint Venture) agreed to acquire an existing mid-size LPG carrier newbuilding, which is scheduled to deliver in mid-2018. The acquisition is consistent with the Exmar LPG Joint Venture's strategy of fleet renewal to preserve its market share and contract of affreightment (CoA) franchise with its customers in both the Ammonia and LPG trade. The installment payments on the vessel are expected to be financed by the Exmar LPG Joint Venture's existing liquidity and the joint venture expects to secure long-term financing prior to delivery.

Charter Contracts with Skaugen

On April 20, 2017, in lieu of receiving cash on a portion of the charter hire on six LPG carriers on charter with I.M. Skaugen SE (Skaugen), the Partnership took over Skaugen's 35 percent ownership interest in a 2003-built LPG carrier, the Norgas Sonoma. As part of this transaction, the Partnership also acquired the remaining 65 percent ownership in this vessel from the other shareholders for a total purchase price of approximately $13 million (including Skaugen's 35 percent ownership interest that was transferred to the Partnership). The vessel is currently trading in the Norgas pool. Giving pro forma effect for this transaction, Skaugen owed the Partnership approximately $8.3 million in outstanding charter hire and accrued interest thereon as of March 31, 2017.

(1) Based on Teekay LNG's proportionate ownership interests in the projects.

Charter Contracts with Awilco LNG

In April 2017, the Partnership commenced charter extension and deferral negotiations with Awilco LNG regarding two modern LNG vessels chartered to Awilco LNG, which include purchase obligations for Awilco LNG to acquire the vessels in November 2017 and September 2018. These negotiations are expected to conclude in the second quarter of 2017.

Operating Results

The following table highlights certain financial information for Teekay LNG's two segments: the Liquefied Gas Segment and the Conventional Tanker Segment (please refer to the "Teekay LNG's Fleet" section of this release below and Appendices C through E for further details).

Three Months Ended March 31, 2017 (in thousands of U.S. Dollars) (unaudited) Liquefied Gas Conventional Segment Tanker Segment Total GAAP FINANCIAL COMPARISON Voyage revenues 88,947 12,233 101,180 Income (loss) from vessel operations 43,336 2,742 46,078 Equity income 5,887 - 5,887 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL COMPARISON CFVO from consolidated vessels(i) 71,783 5,379 77,162 CFVO from equity-accounted vessels(i) 32,049 - 32,049 Total CFVO(i) 103,832 5,379 109,211 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three Months Ended March 31, 2016 (in thousands of U.S. Dollars) (unaudited) Liquefied Gas Conventional Segment Tanker Segment Total GAAP FINANCIAL COMPARISON Voyage revenues 78,585 17,186 95,771 Income (loss) from vessel operations 40,189 (23,206) 16,983 Equity income 9,498 - 9,498 NON-GAAP FINANCIAL COMPARISON CFVO from consolidated vessels(i) 63,132 10,548 73,680 CFVO from equity-accounted vessels(i) 40,749 - 40,749 Total CFVO(i) 103,881 10,548 114,429 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- i. These are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to "Definitions and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the Appendices to this release for definitions of these terms and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures as used in this release to the most directly comparable financial measures under GAAP.

Liquefied Gas Segment

Income from vessel operations and cash flow from vessel operations from consolidated vessels increased for the three months ended March 31, 2017 compared to the same quarter of the prior year primarily due to the deliveries of the Creole Spirit and Oak Spirit MEGI LNG carrier newbuildings, which commenced their five-year charter contracts with Cheniere Energy in late-February 2016 and early-August 2016, respectively; the delivery of the Torben Spirit MEGI LNG carrier newbuilding, which commenced its 10-month plus one-year option charter contract with a major energy company in early-March 2017; and additional revenue recognized in the first quarter of 2017 relating to the accelerated dry docking of two LNG carriers, the costs of which are reimbursed by the charterer. These increases were partially offset by lower revenues from the Partnership's six LPG carriers on charter to Skaugen as a portion of the first quarter revenue was not recognized as a result of a temporary deferral agreement and the scheduled dry docking of an LNG carrier in the first quarter of 2017.

Equity income and cash flow from vessel operations from equity-accounted vessels decreased for the three months ended March 31, 2017 compared to the same quarter of the prior year primarily due to lower redeployment rates for certain LPG carriers and the sale of an older LPG carrier (net of the additions of three LPG carrier newbuildings which delivered between February to November 2016) in the Exmar LPG Joint Venture; a further deferral of a portion of the charter payments for the Marib Spirit and Arwa Spirit, effective August 2016; and lower spot rates earned on the redeployment of the Magellan Spirit and Methane Spirit after their short-term charter contracts ended in June and July 2016, respectively, in the Partnership's 52 percent-owned MALT LNG Joint Venture. Equity income was also impacted by unrealized gains on non-designated derivative instruments during the three months ended March 31, 2017, compared to unrealized losses in the same period of the prior year.

Conventional Tanker Segment

Income from vessel operations for the three months ended March 31, 2017 compared to the same quarter of the prior year increased primarily due to the loss on the sales of the Bermuda Spirit and Hamilton Spirit recorded in the first quarter of 2016, partially offset by lower revenues in the three months ended March 31, 2017 due to the sale of the Asian Spirit in March 2017 and the sales of the Bermuda Spirit and Hamilton Spirit in 2016. Cash flow from vessel operations also decreased due to these vessel sales.

Teekay LNG's Fleet

The following table summarizes the Partnership's fleet as of May 1, 2017:

Number of Vessels Owned and In-Chartered Vessels(i) Newbuildings Total LNG Carrier Fleet 32(ii) 18(ii) 50 LPG/Multigas Carrier Fleet 26(iii) 4(iv) 30 Conventional Tanker Fleet 5 - 5 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 63 22 85 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- i. Owned vessels includes vessels accounted for under capital leases. ii. The Partnership's ownership interests in these vessels range from 20 percent to 100 percent. iii. The Partnership's ownership interests in these vessels range from 50 percent to 99 percent. iv. The Partnership's interest in these vessels is 50 percent.

Liquidity

As of March 31, 2017, the Partnership had total liquidity of $395.0 million (comprised of $181.2 million in cash and cash equivalents and $213.8 million in undrawn credit facilities).

About Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Teekay LNG Partners is one of the world's largest independent owners and operators of LNG carriers, providing LNG, LPG and crude oil marine transportation services primarily under long-term, fee-based charter contracts through its interests in 50 LNG carriers (including 18 newbuildings), 30 LPG/Multigas carriers (including four newbuildings) and five conventional tankers. The Partnership's interests in these vessels range from 20 to 100 percent. In addition, the Partnership owns a 30 percent interest in a regasification facility, which is currently under construction. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a publicly-traded master limited partnership (MLP) formed by Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the LNG and LPG shipping sectors.

Teekay LNG Partners' common and preferred units trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TGP" and "TGP PR A", respectively.

Definitions and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes various financial measures that are non-GAAP financial measures as defined under the rules of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These non-GAAP financial measures, which include Cash Flow from Vessel Operations, Adjusted Net Income, and Distributable Cash Flow, are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these measures do not have standardized meanings, and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Partnership believes that certain investors use this information to evaluate the Partnership's financial performance, as does management.

Cash Flow from Vessel Operations

Cash flow from vessel operations (CFVO) represents income from vessel operations before depreciation and amortization expense, amortization of in-process revenue contracts, vessel write-downs, losses on the sale of vessels and adjustments for direct financing leases to a cash basis, but includes realized gains or losses on a derivative charter contract. CFVO from Consolidated Vessels represents CFVO from vessels that are consolidated on the Partnership's financial statements. CFVO from Equity-Accounted Vessels represents the Partnership's proportionate share of CFVO from its equity-accounted vessels. The Partnership does not control its equity-accounted vessels and as a result, the Partnership does not have the unilateral ability to determine whether the cash generated by its equity-accounted vessels is retained within the equity-accounted investments or distributed to the Partnership and other shareholders. In addition, the Partnership does not control the timing of such distributions to the Partnership and other shareholders. Consequently, readers are cautioned when using total CFVO as a liquidity measure as the amount contributed from CFVO from Equity-Accounted Vessels may not be available to the Company in the periods such CFVO is generated by the equity-accounted vessels. CFVO is a non-GAAP financial measure used by certain investors to measure the operational financial performance of companies. Please refer to Appendices D and E of this release for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures reflected in the Partnership's consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted net income excludes from net income items of income or loss that are typically excluded by securities analysts in their published estimates of the Partnership's financial results. The Partnership believes that certain investors use this information to evaluate the Partnership's financial performance. Please refer to Appendix A of this release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure reflected in the Partnership's consolidated financial statements.

Distributable Cash Flow

Distributable cash flow (DCF) represents net income adjusted for depreciation and amortization expense, deferred income tax and other non-cash items, estimated maintenance capital expenditures, unrealized gains and losses from non-designated derivative instruments, ineffectiveness for derivative instruments designated as hedges for accounting purposes, distributions relating to equity financing of newbuilding installments, adjustments for direct financing leases to a cash basis and foreign exchange related items, including the Partnership's proportionate share of such items in equity-accounted for investments. Maintenance capital expenditures represent those capital expenditures required to maintain over the long-term the operating capacity of, or the revenue generated by, the Partnership's capital assets. Distributable cash flow is a quantitative standard used in the publicly-traded partnership investment community to assist in evaluating financial performance. Please refer to Appendix B of this release for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure reflected in the Partnership's consolidated financial statements.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

(in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except units outstanding)

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2017 2016 2016 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Voyage revenues 101,180 100,774 95,771 Voyage expenses (1,437) (302) (457) Vessel operating expenses (23,388) (22,270) (21,853) Depreciation and amortization (26,120) (25,021) (23,611) General and administrative expenses (4,157) (3,634) (5,428) Write-down and loss on sale of vessels(1) - (11,537) (27,439) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Income from vessel operations 46,078 38,010 16,983 Equity income(2) 5,887 9,728 9,498 Interest expense (16,988) (15,934) (13,997) Interest income 854 783 602 Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on non-designated derivative instruments(3) 1,187 43,245 (38,089) Foreign currency exchange (loss) gain(4) (3,568) 15,474 (10,118) Other income 391 314 419 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net income (loss) before tax expense 33,841 91,620 (34,702) Income tax expense (157) (251) (261) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net income (loss) 33,684 91,369 (34,963) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non-controlling interest in net income (loss) 4,627 6,958 2,175 Preferred unitholders' interest in net income (loss) 2,812 2,719 - General Partner's interest in net income (loss) 525 1,634 (743) Limited partners' interest in net income (loss) 25,720 80,058 (36,395) Weighted-average number of common units outstanding: - Basic 79,590,153 79,571,820 79,557,872 - Diluted 79,690,391 79,705,854 79,557,872 Total number of common units outstanding at end of period 79,626,819 79,571,820 79,571,820 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (1) Write-down and loss on sale of vessels for the three months ended December 31, 2016 relates to the write-down of the Asian Spirit Suezmax tanker which was sold and delivered to its new owner in March 2017. Write-down and loss on sale of vessels for the three months ended March 31, 2016 relates to Centrofin Management Inc. (Centrofin) exercising its purchase options, under the 12-year charter contracts, to acquire the Bermuda Spirit and Hamilton Spirit Suezmax tankers. (2) The Partnership's proportionate share of items within equity income as identified in Appendix A of this release is detailed in the table below. By excluding these items from equity income, the Partnership believes the resulting adjusted equity income is a normalized amount that can be used to evaluate the financial performance of the Partnership's equity-accounted investments. Adjusted equity income is a non-GAAP financial measure. Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2017 2016 2016 Equity income 5,887 9,728 9,498 Proportionate share of unrealized (gain) loss on non-designated derivative instruments (1,784) (8,078) 3,901 Proportionate share of ineffective portion of hedge-accounted interest rate swaps (543) (364) 160 Proportionate share of write-down of vessel - 4,861 - Proportionate share of other items 30 1,162 77 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equity income adjusted for items in Appendix A 3,590 7,309 13,636 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (3) The realized gains (losses) on non-designated derivative instruments relate to the amounts the Partnership actually paid or received to settle non-designated derivative instruments and the unrealized gains (losses) on non-designated derivative instruments relate to the change in fair value of such non-designated derivative instruments, as detailed in the table below:

Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2017 2016 2016 Realized (losses) gains relating to: Interest rate swap agreements (4,675) (6,190) (6,643) Interest rate swaption agreements 395 - - Toledo Spirit time-charter derivative contract 15 (1,274) 630 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (4,265) (7,464) (6,013) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Unrealized gains (losses) relating to: Interest rate swap agreements 4,302 34,068 (20,657) Interest rate swaption agreements 30 16,601 (11,669) Toledo Spirit time-charter derivative contract 1,120 40 250 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5,452 50,709 (32,076) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total realized and unrealized gains (losses) on non-designated derivative instruments 1,187 43,245 (38,089) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (4) For accounting purposes, the Partnership is required to revalue all foreign currency-denominated monetary assets and liabilities based on the prevailing exchange rates at the end of each reporting period. This revaluation does not affect the Partnership's cash flows or the calculation of distributable cash flow, but results in the recognition of unrealized foreign currency translation gains or losses in the Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss). Foreign currency exchange (loss) gain includes realized losses relating to the amounts the Partnership paid to settle or terminate the Partnership's non-designated cross-currency swaps that were entered into as economic hedges in relation to the Partnership's Norwegian Kroner (NOK) denominated unsecured bonds and realized gains on bond repurchases. Foreign currency exchange (loss) gain also includes unrealized gains (losses) relating to the change in fair value of such derivative instruments, partially offset by unrealized (losses) gains on the revaluation of the NOK bonds as detailed in the table below: Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, 2017 2016 2016 Realized losses on cross-currency swaps (3,537) (2,160) (2,291) Realized losses on cross-currency swaps termination - (17,711) - Realized gains on repurchase of NOK bonds - 16,782 - Unrealized gains (losses) on cross- currency swaps 2,699 (6,053) 21,312 Unrealized (losses) gains on revaluation of NOK bonds (606) 12,644 (20,430) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

As at March 31, December 31, 2017 2016 (unaudited) (unaudited) ASSETS Current Cash and cash equivalents 181,201 126,146 Restricted cash - current 9,155 10,145 Accounts receivable 24,270 25,224 Prepaid expenses 3,889 3,724 Vessel held for sale - 20,580 Current portion of derivative assets 1,630 531 Current portion of net investments in direct financing leases 149,291 150,342 Advances to affiliates 11,354 9,739 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total current assets 380,790 346,431 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Restricted cash - long-term 97,746 106,882 Vessels and equipment At cost, less accumulated depreciation 1,363,980 1,374,128 Vessels under capital leases, at cost, less accumulated depreciation 680,430 484,253 Advances on newbuilding contracts 361,179 357,602 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total vessels and equipment 2,405,589 2,215,983 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Investment in and advances to equity- accounted joint ventures 1,077,355 1,037,726 Net investments in direct financing leases 488,561 492,666 Other assets 4,375 5,529 Derivative assets 2,258 4,692 Intangible assets - net 67,720 69,934 Goodwill - liquefied gas segment 35,631 35,631 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total assets 4,560,025 4,315,474 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Accounts payable 5,364 5,562 Accrued liabilities 36,504 35,881 Unearned revenue 20,808 16,998 Current portion of long-term debt 187,111 188,511 Current obligations under capital lease 81,780 40,353 Current portion of in-process contracts 10,262 15,833 Current portion of derivative liabilities 57,453 56,800 Advances from affiliates 23,690 15,492 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total current liabilities 422,972 375,430 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Long-term debt 1,626,968 1,602,715 Long-term obligations under capital lease 518,399 352,486 Long-term unearned revenue 10,007 10,332 Other long-term liabilities 60,646 60,573 In-process contracts 6,521 8,233 Derivative liabilities 118,187 128,293 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total liabilities 2,763,700 2,538,062 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equity Limited partners - common units 1,578,503 1,563,852 Limited partners - preferred units 123,519 123,426 General partner 50,952 50,653 Accumulated other comprehensive income 486 575 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Partners' equity 1,753,460 1,738,506 Non-controlling interest 42,865 38,906 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total equity 1,796,325 1,777,412 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total liabilities and total equity 4,560,025 4,315,474 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Three Months Ended March 31, March 31, 2017 2016 (unaudited) (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents provided by (used for) OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) 33,684 (34,963) Non-cash items: Unrealized (gain) loss on non-designated derivative instruments (5,452) 32,076 Depreciation and amortization 26,120 23,611 Loss on sale of vessels - 27,439 Unrealized foreign currency exchange loss and other 727 9,366 Equity income (5,887) (9,498) Ineffective portion on qualifying cash flow hedging instruments included in interest expense - 1,398 Change in operating assets and liabilities 12,496 (11,589) Expenditures for dry docking (5,668) (155) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net operating cash flow 56,020 37,685 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 61,424 3,364 Debt issuance costs (585) - Scheduled repayments of long-term debt (25,290) (29,792) Prepayments of long-term debt (18,704) (20,000) Scheduled repayments of capital lease obligations (13,485) (6,681) Decrease in restricted cash 9,384 6,591 Cash distributions paid (14,086) (11,364) Dividends paid to non-controlling interest (658) (23) Other (571) - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net financing cash flow (2,571) (57,905) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital contributions to equity-accounted joint ventures (77,786) (4,029) Return of capital from equity-accounted joint ventures 40,320 - Receipts from direct financing leases 5,156 7,836 Proceeds from sale of vessel 20,580 - Proceeds from sale-leaseback of vessels 220,825 179,434 Expenditures for vessels and equipment (207,489) (151,357) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net investing cash flow 1,606 31,884 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Increase in cash and cash equivalents 55,055 11,664 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 126,146 102,481 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period 181,201 114,145 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Net Income

(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2017 2016 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net income (loss) - GAAP basis 33,684 (34,963) Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (4,627) (2,175) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net income (loss) attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders 29,057 (37,138) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Add (subtract) specific items affecting net income: Unrealized foreign currency exchange (gains) losses(1) (52) 7,740 Unrealized (gains) losses on non-designated derivative instruments(2) (5,452) 32,076 Interest rate swaption agreements termination (395) - Ineffective portion on qualifying cash flow hedging instruments included in interest expense - 1,398 Unrealized (gains) losses on non-designated and designated derivative instruments and other items from equity-accounted investees(3) (2,297) 4,138 Loss on sale of vessels(4) - 27,439 Non-controlling interests' share of items above(5) 232 (1,502) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total adjustments (7,964) 71,289 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Adjusted net income attributable to the partners and preferred unitholders 21,093 34,151 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (1) Unrealized foreign exchange (gains) losses primarily relate to the Partnership's revaluation of all foreign currency-denominated monetary assets and liabilities based on the prevailing exchange rate at the end of each reporting period and unrealized (gains) losses on the cross-currency swaps economically hedging the Partnership's NOK bonds. This amount excludes the realized losses relating to the cross- currency swaps for the NOK bonds. See Note 4 to the Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) included in this release for further details. (2) Reflects the unrealized (gains) losses due to changes in the mark-to- market value of derivative instruments that are not designated as hedges for accounting purposes. See Note 3 to the Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) included in this release for further details. (3) Reflects the unrealized (gains) losses due to changes in the mark-to- market value of derivative instruments that are not designated as hedges for accounting purposes and any ineffectiveness for derivative instruments designated as hedges for accounting purposes within the Partnership's equity-accounted investments. See Note 2 to the Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) included in this release for further details. (4) See Note 1 to the Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) included in this release for further details. (5) Items affecting net income include items from the Partnership's consolidated non-wholly-owned subsidiaries. The specific items affecting net income are analyzed to determine whether any of the amounts originated from a consolidated non-wholly-owned subsidiary. Each amount that originates from a consolidated non-wholly-owned subsidiary is multiplied by the non-controlling interests' percentage share in this subsidiary to arrive at the non-controlling interests' share of the amount. The amount identified as "non-controlling interests' share of items listed above" in the table above is the cumulative amount of the non-controlling interests' proportionate share of the other specific items affecting net income (loss) listed in the table.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Appendix B - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Distributable Cash Flow (DCF)

(in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except units outstanding and per unit data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2017 2016 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net income (loss): 33,684 (34,963) Add: Depreciation and amortization 26,120 23,611 Loss on sale of vessels - 27,439 Partnership's share of equity-accounted joint ventures' DCF net of estimated maintenance capital expenditures(1) 11,660 20,573 Direct finance lease payments received in excess of revenue recognized 5,227 4,866 Distributions relating to equity financing of newbuildings 1,707 - Less: Equity income (5,887) (9,498) Estimated maintenance capital expenditures (12,628) (11,976) Unrealized (gain) loss on non-designated derivative instruments (5,452) 32,076 Unrealized foreign currency exchange (gain) loss (52) 7,740 Ineffective portion on qualifying cash flow hedging instruments included in interest expense - 1,398 Distributions relating to preferred units (2,812) - Deferred income tax and other non-cash items (1,670) (1,372) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Distributable Cash Flow before Non-controlling interest 49,897 59,894 Non-controlling interests' share of DCF before estimated maintenance capital expenditures (6,670) (5,490) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Distributable Cash Flow 43,227 54,404 Amount of cash distributions attributable to the General Partner (228) (227) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Limited partners' Distributable Cash Flow 42,999 54,177 Weighted-average number of common units outstanding 79,590,153 79,557,872 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Distributable Cash Flow per limited partner common unit 0.54 0.68 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (1) The estimated maintenance capital expenditures relating to the Partnership's share of equity-accounted joint ventures were $7.7 million and $7.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Appendix C - Supplemental Segment Information

(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2017 (unaudited) Liquefied Gas Conventional Segment Tanker Segment Total Voyage revenues 88,947 12,233 101,180 Voyage expenses (346) (1,091) (1,437) Vessel operating expenses (18,665) (4,723) (23,388) Depreciation and amortization (23,220) (2,900) (26,120) General and administrative expenses (3,380) (777) (4,157) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Income from vessel operations 43,336 2,742 46,078 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three Months Ended March 31, 2016 (unaudited) Liquefied Gas Conventional Segment Tanker Segment Total Voyage revenues 78,585 17,186 95,771 Voyage expenses (117) (340) (457) Vessel operating expenses (15,232) (6,621) (21,853) Depreciation and amortization (18,685) (4,926) (23,611) General and administrative expenses (4,362) (1,066) (5,428) Loss on sale of vessels - (27,439) (27,439) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Income (loss) from vessel operations 40,189 (23,206) 16,983 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Appendix D - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Cash Flow from Vessel Operations from Consolidated Vessels

(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2017 (unaudited) Conventional Liquefied Gas Tanker Segment Segment Total Income from vessel operations (See Appendix C) 43,336 2,742 46,078 Depreciation and amortization 23,220 2,900 26,120 Amortization of in-process contracts included in voyage revenues - (278) (278) Direct finance lease payments received in excess of revenue recognized 5,227 - 5,227 Realized gain on Toledo Spirit derivative contract - 15 15 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash flow from vessel operations from consolidated vessels 71,783 5,379 77,162 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three Months Ended March 31, 2016 (unaudited) Conventional Liquefied Gas Tanker Segment Segment Total Income (loss) from vessel operations (See Appendix C) 40,189 (23,206) 16,983 Depreciation and amortization 18,685 4,926 23,611 Loss on sale of vessels - 27,439 27,439 Amortization of in-process contracts included in voyage revenues (608) (278) (886) Direct finance lease payments received in excess of revenue recognized 4,866 - 4,866 Realized gain on Toledo Spirit derivative contract - 630 630 Cash flow adjustment for two Suezmax tankers(1) - 1,037 1,037 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash flow from vessel operations from consolidated vessels 63,132 10,548 73,680 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (1) The Partnership's charter contracts for two of its former Suezmax tankers, the Bermuda Spirit and Hamilton Spirit, were amended in 2012, which had the effect of reducing the daily charter rates by $12,000 per day for a duration of 24 months ended September 30, 2014. The cash effect of the change in hire rates was not fully reflected in the Partnership's statements of income (loss) as the change in the lease payments was being recognized on a straight-line basis over the term of the lease. In addition, the charterer of these two Suezmax tankers exercised its purchase options on these two vessels as permitted under the charter contracts and the vessels were redelivered during the second quarter of 2016.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Appendix E - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Cash Flow from Vessel Operations from Equity-Accounted Vessels

(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2017 (unaudited) At Partnership's 100% Portion(1) Voyage revenues 115,043 51,255 Voyage expenses (5,343) (2,734) Vessel operating expenses (40,580) (18,788) Depreciation and amortization (25,828) (12,909) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Income from vessel operations of equity-accounted vessels 43,292 16,824 Other items, including interest expense and realized and unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments (23,850) (10,937) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net income / equity income of equity- accounted vessels 19,442 5,887 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Income from vessel operations of equity-accounted vessels 43,292 16,824 Depreciation and amortization 25,828 12,909 Direct finance lease payments received in excess of revenue recognized 9,426 3,421 Amortization of in-process revenue contracts (2,144) (1,105) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash flow from vessel operations from equity-accounted vessels 76,402 32,049 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Three Months Ended March 31, 2016 (unaudited) At Partnership's 100% Portion(1) Voyage revenues 133,957 60,793 Voyage expenses (4,757) (2,380) Vessel operating expenses (41,581) (19,367) Depreciation and amortization (24,609) (12,311) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Income from vessel operations of equity-accounted vessels 63,010 26,735 Other items, including interest expense and realized and unrealized gain (loss) on derivative instruments (42,242) (17,237) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net income / equity income of equity- accounted vessels 20,768 9,498 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Income from vessel operations of equity-accounted vessels 63,010 26,735 Depreciation and amortization 24,609 12,311 Direct finance lease payments received in excess of revenue recognized 8,786 3,186 Amortization of in-process revenue contracts (2,899) (1,483) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash flow from vessel operations from equity-accounted vessels 93,506 40,749 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (1) The Partnership's equity-accounted vessels for the three months ended March 31, 2017 and 2016 include: the Partnership's 40 percent ownership interest in Teekay Nakilat (III) Corporation, which owns four LNG carriers; the Partnership's ownership interests of 49 percent and 50 percent, respectively, in the Excalibur and Excelsior joint ventures, which own one LNG carrier and one regasification unit, respectively; the Partnership's 33 percent ownership interest in four LNG carriers servicing the Angola LNG project; the Partnership's 52 percent ownership interest in Malt LNG Netherlands Holding B.V., the joint venture between the Partnership and Marubeni Corporation, which owns six LNG carriers; the Partnership's 50 percent ownership interest in Exmar LPG BVBA, which owns and in-charters 22 vessels, including three newbuildings, as at March 31, 2017, compared to 23 vessels owned and in-chartered, including six newbuildings, as at March 31, 2016; the Partnership's 30 percent ownership interest in two LNG carrier newbuildings and 20 percent ownership interest in two LNG carrier newbuildings for Shell; the Partnership's 50 percent ownership interest in six ARC7 Ice-Class LNG carrier newbuildings in the joint venture between the Partnership and China LNG Shipping (Holdings) Limited; and the Partnership's 30 percent ownership interest in Bahrain LNG W.L.L., which owns an LNG receiving and regasification terminal under construction in Bahrain.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P.

Appendix F - Summarized Financial Information of Equity-Accounted Joint Ventures

(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

As at March 31, 2017 (unaudited) At Partnership's 100% Portion(1) Cash and restricted cash, current and non- current 353,549 151,493 Other current assets 49,051 22,517 Vessels and equipment 2,213,241 1,139,927 Advances on newbuilding contracts 878,670 326,567 Net investments in direct financing leases, current and non-current 1,807,554 662,381 Other non-current assets 75,385 46,631 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total assets 5,377,450 2,349,516 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Current portion of long-term debt and obligations under capital lease 144,832 66,285 Current portion of derivative liabilities 25,926 8,902 Other current liabilities 81,525 35,934 Long-term debt and obligations under capital lease 2,604,774 1,094,465 Shareholders' loans, current and non-current 707,584 303,260 Derivative liabilities 78,533 26,080 Other long-term liabilities 78,236 40,495 Equity 1,656,040 774,095 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total liabilities and equity 5,377,450 2,349,516 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Investments in equity-accounted joint ventures 774,095 Advances to equity-accounted joint ventures 303,260 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Investments in and advances to equity- accounted joint ventures 1,077,355 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- As at December 31, 2016 (unaudited) At Partnership's 100% Portion(1) Cash and restricted cash, current and non- current 400,090 167,813 Other current assets 72,437 33,817 Vessels and equipment 2,174,467 1,121,293 Advances on newbuilding contracts 824,534 303,162 Net investments in direct financing leases, current and non-current 1,816,365 665,599 Other non-current assets 73,814 44,177 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total assets 5,361,707 2,335,861 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Current portion of long-term debt and obligations under capital lease 209,814 99,994 Current portion of derivative liabilities 27,388 9,622 Other current liabilities 76,480 32,068 Long-term debt and obligations under capital lease 2,677,447 1,087,425 Shareholders' loans, current and non-current 545,028 272,514 Derivative liabilities 82,738 27,526 Other long-term liabilities 80,170 41,500 Equity 1,662,642 765,212 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total liabilities and equity 5,361,707 2,335,861 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Investments in equity-accounted joint ventures 765,212 Advances to equity-accounted joint ventures 272,514 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Investments in and advances to equity- accounted joint ventures 1,037,726 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (1) The Partnership's equity-accounted joint ventures as at March 31, 2017 and December 31, 2016 include: the Partnership's 40 percent ownership interest in Teekay Nakilat (III) Corporation, which owns four LNG carriers; the Partnership's ownership interests of 49 percent and 50 percent, respectively, in the Excalibur and Excelsior joint ventures, which own one LNG carrier and one regasification unit, respectively; the Partnership's 33 percent ownership interest in four LNG carriers servicing the Angola LNG project; the Partnership's 52 percent ownership interest in Malt LNG Netherlands Holding B.V., the joint venture between the Partnership and Marubeni Corporation, which owns six LNG carriers; the Partnership's 50 percent ownership interest in Exmar LPG BVBA, which owns and in-charters 22 vessels, including three newbuildings, as at March 31, 2017, compared to 23 vessels owned and in-chartered, including four newbuildings, as at December 31, 2016; the Partnership's 30 percent ownership interest in two LNG carrier newbuildings and 20 percent ownership interest in two LNG carrier newbuildings for Shell; the Partnership's 50 percent ownership interest in six ARC7 Ice-Class LNG carrier newbuildings in the joint venture between the Partnership and China LNG Shipping (Holdings) Limited; and the Partnership's 30 percent ownership interest in Bahrain LNG W.L.L., which owns an LNG receiving and regasification terminal under construction in Bahrain.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) which reflect management's current views with respect to certain future events and performance, including statements regarding: the timing and cost of newbuilding vessel deliveries and the commencement of related contracts; the financing for Exmar LPG Joint Venture's mid-size LPG carrier newbuilding acquisition; the commencement of the charter contract for one of the MALT LNG Joint Venture vessels; the timing, amount and certainty of securing financing for the Partnership's committed growth projects, including the expected completion of the sale-leaseback financing transaction for two of the Partnership's 50 percent-owned ARC7 Ice-Class LNG carrier newbuildings for the Yamal LNG project; and the outcome of discussions with Awilco LNG. The following factors are among those that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, and that should be considered in evaluating any such statement: potential shipyard and project construction delays, newbuilding specification changes or cost overruns; changes in production of LNG or LPG, either generally or in particular regions; changes in trading patterns or timing of start-up of new LNG liquefaction and regasification projects significantly affecting overall vessel tonnage requirements; changes in applicable industry laws and regulations and the timing of implementation of new laws and regulations; the potential for early termination of long-term contracts of existing vessels in the Teekay LNG fleet; the inability of charterers to make future charter payments; the inability of the Partnership to renew or replace long-term contracts on existing vessels; the Partnership's and the Partnership's joint ventures' ability to secure financing for its existing newbuildings and projects; the inability of the Partnership to negotiate acceptable terms with Awilco LNG; and other factors discussed in Teekay LNG Partners' filings from time to time with the SEC, including its Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016. The Partnership expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Partnership's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

