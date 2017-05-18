Tikkurila Oyj: FMR LLC's holdings in Tikkurila fell below 9.99 percent of shares (Announcement pursuant to the Securities Markets Act, Chapter 9, Section 5)

Tikkurila Oyj

Stock Exchange Release

May 18, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. (CET+1)

FMR LLC's holdings in Tikkurila fell below 9.99 percent of shares (Announcement pursuant to the Securities Markets Act, Chapter 9, Section 5)

Tikkurila Oyj (business ID 0197067-4) has received a notification, based on the Securities Markets Act, from FMR LLC on May 17, 2017.

The holding of the entities controlled by FMR LLC in shares of Tikkurila Oyj fell below the 1/10 (10%) threshold due to trades executed on May 16, 2017. The holding of the above mentioned entities in Tikkurila Oyj will amount to a total of 4,410,825 shares, which corresponds to 9.99 percent of the total amount of shares, and to a total of 4,353,925 voting rights, which corresponds to 9.87 percent of the total amount of voting rights.

The percentages of shares and voting rights have been calculated in proportion to the total number of shares registered with the Trade Register and the total number of voting rights related to them. The share capital of Tikkurila Oyj is EUR 35,000,000.00 and it is divided into 44,108,252 shares. The company has one series of shares, and each share entitles to one voting right.

Tikkurila Oyj

Jukka Havia, CFO

For further information, please contact:

Tikkurila Oyj

Minna Avellan, Director, Investor Relations and Brand Concept Development, tel. +358 40 533 7932, minna.avellan@tikkurila.com (mailto:minna.avellan@tikkurila.com)



Tikkurila is the leading paints and coatings professional in the Nordic region and Russia. With our roots in Finland, we now operate in 14 countries. Our high-quality products and extensive services ensure the best possible user experience in the market. Sustainable beauty since 1862.

www.tikkurilagroup.com (http://www.tikkurilagroup.com)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Tikkurila Oyj via Globenewswire

