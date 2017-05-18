Orion Oyj: Orion Capital Markets Day 2017 today 18 May 2017 in Helsinki

ORION CORPORATION PRESS RELEASE 18 MAY 2017 at 8:00 a.m. EEST



Orion Capital Markets Day 2017 today 18 May 2017 in Helsinki

Orion Corporation will host Capital Markets Day for institutional investors and analysts today, Thursday, 18 May 2017 in Helsinki. The purpose of the day is to provide an update on the company's business, R&D projects and focus areas including an update on the following issues:

Orion has entered into a collaboration agreement with a South Korean company Celltrion Healthcare for exclusive marketing, sales and distribution rights of a biosimilar rituximab (reference product MabThera®) in Scandinavia and Estonia in which Orion already has exclusive rights for distribution of Celltrion Healthcare's biosimilar product Remsima® (biosimilar infliximab, reference product Remicade®). The main indications of MabThera® are non-hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL), chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) and autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA).



Orion has become aware that generic competition of Dexdor ® has started due to the launch of generic version of the product by a competitor in the German market. Orion is continuing actions to defend its rights. The effects of the generic competition on sales is difficult to estimate at this stage.

Agenda of the CMD:

Finlandia Hall, Mannerheimintie 13, Helsinki (Veranda, ground floor)



Time 8.15 Registration and breakfast 8.55 Opening remarks 9.00 Orion's century 1917-2017 movie 9.15 Presentation by CEO Timo Lappalainen R&D Update part I - Christer Nordstedt, SVP R&D 10.25 Break 10.45 Specialty Products update - Liisa Hurme, SVP Specialty Products Proprietary Products update - Markku Huhta-Koivisto, SVP Proprietary Products 11.40 Break 11.50 R&D Update part II - Christer Nordstedt, SVP R&D Presentation by CFO Jari Karlson 12.50 Closing remarks - CEO Timo Lappalainen 13.00 Lunch 14.30 Event ends

Presentations and webcast:

All the presentations will be webcasted. As usually, link to the webcast and presentation material will be available at http://www.orion.fi/en/cmd2017 (http://www.orion.fi/en/Orion-group/investors/investor-relations/cmd-2017/) on the day of the event. A recording of the webcast of the event in English will be published on the Orion website after the event.



Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being. Orion develops, manufactures and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients and diagnostic tests. The company is continuously developing new drugs and treatment methods. The core therapy areas of Orion's pharmaceutical R&D are central nervous system (CNS) disorders, oncology and respiratory for which Orion developes inhaled Easyhaler® pulmonary drugs. Orion's net sales in 2016 amounted to EUR 1,074 million and the company had about 3,500 employees. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Founded in 1917, Orion celebrates its centennial anniversary in 2017.

