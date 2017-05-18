Union International Trading Company Named Exclusive Distributor for OFRA Cosmetics in United Arab Emirates

POMPANO BEACH, Florida, May 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Union International Trading Company, a leading Kuwaiti distribution company in the cosmetic industry, is the exclusive United Arab Emirates distributor of OFRA Cosmetics. Union International Trading is now the go-to source in the UAE for purchasing the innovative cosmetics line. OFRA Cosmetics uses the finest ingredients to formulate and produce exclusive skin care and makeup products in-house.

"I am pleased to be working with the Company as our exclusive distributor in the country. Union International Trading is focused on delivering the best customer experience. The Company well represents our brand in the UAE," said Ofra Gaito, President, OFRA Cosmetics.

For genuine OFRA Cosmetics products, UAE locals are encouraged to only buy from Union International Trading. Buyers should beware because all other entities who claim to be in partnership with OFRA Cosmetics may be selling counterfeit goods.

Purchasing authentic OFRA products is especially important since OFRA Cosmetics is synonymous with quality.

Some of the newest high quality products include OFRA's unique Pop-Up Palette that is a customizable and multifunctional magnetic makeup palette to house up to 48 grams of magnetic makeup godets. Makeup enthusiasts and professional makeup artists alike are bound to enjoy the latest innovative product from OFRA!

For more information about OFRA Cosmetics sold at Union International Trading, please visit www.unioninternationalco.com or contact Union International Trading via telephone at +965 22463900.

About OFRA Cosmetics

OFRA Cosmetics is celebrated for having the most comfortable liquid lipstick formula on the beauty market as well as the most luminous highlighters. OFRA utilizes a fusion of skin care and makeup to create the most unique items that not only make you look great but are great for you.

Founded in 1998, OFRA Cosmetics Laboratories are leading innovators within the beauty industry. Cutting-edge products are manufactured using natural ingredients, such as plant, marine and vegetable extracts, Vitamin C, and organic compounds. While swooned over by celebrities and industry professionals, OFRA is an accessible, affordable brand for every level of beauty consumer. For more information visit www.ofracosmetics.com or contact support@ofracosmetics.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/484327/logo_Logo.jpg