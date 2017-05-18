

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French dairy giant Danone (DANOY.PK) Wednesday said it continues to expect a double-digit recurring earnings per share growth in fiscal 2017 at constant exchange rate compared to 3.10 euros recurring earnings per share reported in 2016.



The outlook reflects Danone's expectation for strong recurring earnings per share accretion from the WhiteWave acquisition.



The company also sees moderate sales growth on a LFL new Danone basis. The company projects sustained recurring operating margin improvement.



For 2020, the company projects consistent growth in earnings per share.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX