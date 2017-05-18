

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar rose to near 2-week highs of 0.7467 against the U.S. dollar and 1.0163 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7431 and 1.0108, respectively.



Against the euro, the yen and the NZ dollar, the aussie advanced to 1.4922, 83.00 and 1.0773 from an early 8-month low of 1.5075, nearly a 4-week low of 82.11 and a 1-week low of 1.0692, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.76 against the greenback, 1.02 against the loonie, 1.46 against the euro, 85.00 against the yen and 1.09 against the kiwi.



