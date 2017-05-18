

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German drug major Merck KgaA (MKGAY.PK) reported Thursday that its first-quarter profit after tax declined 11.8 percent to 523 million euros from 593 million euros a year ago.



Earnings per share were 1.20 euros, down from 1.36 euros last year. Earnings per share pre exceptionals were 1.80 euros, compared to 1.54 euros in 2016.



In the quarter, operating result or EBIT fell 11.1 percent to 755 million euros, and EBIT margin dropped to 19.5% from 23.2% last year.



EBITDA fell 6.2 percent to 1.20 billion euros, while adjusted EBITDA grew 14.5 percent to 1.24 billion euros. Adjusted EBITDA margin was at 32.1%, higher than 29.6% a year ago.



Net sales increased 5.3 percent to 3.86 billion euros from 3.67 billion euros a year ago.



Looking ahead, for 2017, the company projects EBITDA pre exceptionals in a range of between 4.4 billion euros and 4.6 billion euros, and net sales to increase to between 15.5 billion euros and 16.0 billion euros.



Organically, the company continues to expect a slight to moderate increase in comparison with the previous year.



In the year 2016, the company's adjusted EBITDA was 4.5 billion euros and net sales were 15.0 billion euros.



The company previously said it expects stable adjusted EBITDA and slight to moderate organic sales growth in comparison with the previous year.



