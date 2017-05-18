Olaine, 2017-05-18 07:32 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AS Olainfarm hereby informs that on May 17, 2017 it has received a letter of resignation from its Board member Mrs. Jelena Borcova, whereby she resigns from the position of the Board member by May 18, 2017.



Information prepared by: Salvis Lapins JSC Olainfarm Member of the Management Board Rupnicu iela 5, Olaine, Latvia, LV 2114 Phone: +371 6 7013 717 Fax: +371 6 7013 777 E-mail: Salvis.Lapins@olainfarm.lv