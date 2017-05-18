Mölnlycke Opens New Manufacturing Plant in Havirov, Czech Republic

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 18,2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Mölnlycke, a world-leading medical products and solutions company, is pleased to announce yesterday's opening of a new manufacturing plant in Havirov, Czech Republic. The new plant is Mölnlycke's largest investment to date, EUR 67 million, and will help create value for customers with cost-effective and safe surgical solutions. It will increase the logistic solutions flexibility, as Mölnlycke will be assembling trays at order and sterilize them in-house before shipping either directly or via distribution centres to customers depending on customer profile and needs. The products manufactured at the factory will sell worldwide from day one, and are currently authorized for sale in 60 countries.

Present at the opening ceremony were, among others, Viktoria Li, Ambassador of Sweden to the Czech Republic, Ivo Vondrak, Regional Governor of the Moravian-Silesian region, Jana Feberova, Mayor of Havirov, Gunnar Brock, Chairman of Mölnlycke as well as other key representatives from national- and local authorities.

Richard Twomey, CEO of Mölnlycke, comments:

"We are excited about the opening of a new manufacturing plant in the Czech republic. Mölnlycke is growing fast and this investment will secure our ability to meet the increasing demand from our customers. The new plant is also an important step on a larger journey for Mölnlycke to advance performance in healthcare within our three focus areas: Wound management, Prevention, and Surgical solutions."

Emmanuel Chilaud, General Manager, Procedure tray factories, comments:

"We know from experience working with hospitals that one size does not fit all; every procedure is different and each hospital has its preferred configuration. We are now offering health care professionals a wider range of truly customized surgical solutions. There is no limit to the number of combinations of trays. We offer tailor made solutions, and can customize a procedure tray to match, in one pack. With truly customized surgical procedure trays, Mölnlycke can ensure high-quality care and patient safety through accuracy and consistency for every procedure set-up."

