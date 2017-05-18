Oral-B, the proud sponsor of National Smile Month, reveals how to beat dental angst and have Better Dental Check-ups

One of the best ways to maintain a healthy smile is through regular visits to a dental professional; however, two thirds of us could feel better about this experience.

A survey fielded in partnership with the Oral Health Foundation for National Smile Month (15 May to 15 June, 2017) reveals that 67% of British adults are apprehensive about visiting a dental professional1. Of note, 33% feel anxious about the discomfort of the treatment2, and 26% worry about the cost of the treatment2

Instead of being nervous, there are a few simple steps you can take at home in order to improve your next dental check-up and feel better about your oral health.

"Preventing oral care problems is definitely better than treating them. By listening to your dentist and using products they recommend, like the Oral-B Pro-Expert toothpaste, you can be sure to have long-lasting healthier gums and teeth," said Dr. Uchenna Okoye, Oral-B Smile Director.

Don't procrastinate take better care of your teeth today

According to the new survey, more than a quarter (28%) of us would attempt to fix or improve our oral health just days before a visit to the dentist1. The best way to get ahead is to make sure you brush like your dental professional recommends: twice every day for two minutes each time with a good fluoride toothpaste2

Eat "mouth friendly" foods

Avoid foods high in sugar and acid such as fizzy drinks, fruit juices and sweets to help prevent weakened enamel and tooth decay. Both issues are common in the UK, affecting 50%3 and 30%4 of the population, respectively, and can lead to more serious oral health issues, such as extreme sensitivity resulting from weakened enamel5, and gum disease and cavities resulting from tooth decay2

Switch to Oral-B Pro-Expert toothpaste the #1 toothpaste used by UK dentists themselves6

Oral-B Pro-Expert is clinically proven to strengthen teeth and give you a healthier mouth starting from day one7. It also helps prevent against any of the key eight areas dentists check most:

Cavities

Gum problems

Plaque build-up on teeth

Tooth sensitivity

Tartar build up on teeth

Stains on teeth

Bad breath

Enamel erosion

A Perfect Pair: Oral-B Pro-Expert Oral-B GENIUS 9000 electric toothbrush

The Oral-B GENIUS 9000 electric toothbrush features ground-breaking Position Detection Technology that combines cutting-edge motion sensor technology located in the brush and video recognition to track areas that are being brushed, so you'll never miss a zone.

Used together, Oral-B GENIUS 9000 electric toothbrush and Oral-B Pro-Expert toothpaste set a new standard for your teeth and gums: a professionally guided brushing routine with the #1 toothpaste used by UK dentists themselves6. Oral-B Pro-Expert is available in five variants to meet a wide range of consumer preferences: Professional Protection, Deep Clean, Healthy White, Healthy Fresh and Strong Teeth. For more information please visit http://www.oralb.co.uk/.

There is no reason to worry about visiting your dental professional; with Oral-B you can start improving your dental check-ups from today.

Oral-B is a proud, platinum sponsor of National Smile Month and has been since 2008. National Smile Month is the UK's largest and longest-running oral health campaign. Together, with thousands of individuals and organisations, National Smile Month promotes the importance of oral health to help the nation maintain a healthy mouth. Website: www.nationalsmilemonth.org.

