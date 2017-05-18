Winshuttle Places 33rd Out of Hundreds Who Compete to Be Among UK's Best Places to Work

Great Place to Work® Institute honors Winshuttle for their dedication to employee satisfaction and engagement

WIMBLEDON,England, May 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Winshuttle is pleased to announce it has been recognized for the third time as one of the UK's best workplaces by the Great Place to Work® Institute. The company ranked 33rd in its first year competing in the medium category (organizations with 50-499 employees) out of roughly 220-250 companies that were surveyed. As the company continues to grow, their dedication to fostering a culture of respect and innovation strengthens, and empowers employees' ambitions.

"We are delighted to see Winshuttle on our Best Workplaces' list this year," said Tom O'Bryne, Chief Executive Officerof Great Place to Work, UK. "It's validation of the strength of their leadership and commitment to creating the kind of culture that attracts and retains the best talent, and where people have pride in what they do and want to do their best."

"We are extremely proud to receive the 2017 Great Place to Work award," said Mark Hallam, Winshuttle's Vice President of EMEA. "This illustrates our passion and continued support for our employees, and our commitment as an organization to create an inviting, fun and invigorating place to work."

Each year, the Great Place to Work Institute recognizes leading businesses in over 45 countries, based on research from millions of employee surveys and an audit of the organizations' management and HR practices. Winshuttle's selection in the small business category in years past and medium category this year exemplifies their employee satisfaction and successful workplace culture. The company lives and breathes by their core PACT values, and strives to create an inclusive culture dedicated to innovation.

About Winshuttle

Winshuttle is a leading provider of enterprise applications for data management, offering the broadest vision for data management and governance needed to fuel business transformations that keep companies competitive.

Its tools, platforms and solutions reduce the friction of implementing data intensive, mission-critical processes in SAP by automating data movement tasks and critical workflows, ensuring business processes are orchestrated, repeatable and scalable.

Learn more about Winshuttle's SAP data management solutions by visiting http://www.winshuttle.com

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/513335/Winshuttle_Great_Place_to_Work.jpg