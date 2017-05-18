Markel plans to establish German insurance company in Munich to support EU-27 growth strategy

RICHMOND, Virginia, May 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) today announced that following discussions with BaFin, the German federal financial supervisory authority, it plans to apply for regulatory approval to establish an insurance company in Germany to ensure that whatever the outcome of the Brexit negotiations, a Markel insurance company will be able to meet the insurance needs of clients in the EU-27 countries.

Subject to approval from the regulator, Markel will incorporate and capitalize the new insurance company within the first half of 2018, but in no event later than the end of Brexit negotiations, the deadline of which is March 29, 2019, unless otherwise extended.

Markel, through its wholly owned subsidiary Markel International, currently writes business worldwide from its London-based platforms and through branch offices around the world. Since 2012, Markel International has been doing business in Germany through a branch office in Munich where the new company would be based.

Richard R. Whitt, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Markel, stated, "We are focused on building upon and extending the global reach of our businesses. That means that we are committed to a strategy of profitable growth of our continental European business. Establishing a new insurance company in Germany will enhance Markel's ability to do just that."

William Stovin, President of Markel International, said, "This is an important, strategic development for us. While we'll continue to write international business through our Lloyd's syndicate, we also want to build on the strong foundations of our national market businesses in Europe. Establishing a carrier in Germany would enable us to do this and give us flexibility to pursue other opportunities in continental Europe."

