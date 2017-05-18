Deloitte Launches Enhanced Digital Banking Offering

New service offering enhances the digital banking experience for bank customers with improved implementation speed, financial savings and customer service

LONDON, May 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Deloitte today announced the launch ofits enhanced Digital Bank offering to further accelerate a bank's digital transformation. Based on the Salesforce Intelligent Customer Success Platform and utilizing the Salesforce Financial Services Cloud, Digital Bank helps banks create exceptional experiences by providing tailored banking capabilities with accelerated implementation and realization of value.

"Today's banking world is being disrupted by new technologies, nontraditional competitors, regulatory changes and ultrasophisticated customers - requiring speed and innovation to maintain exceptional customer loyalty and advocacy," said Joe Guastella, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP and global consulting leader, financial services. "To compete in the changing banking landscape, it's important for banks to provide their customers with experiences that are genuinely and positively surprising in both their function and appearance. Digital Bank is designed to help banks create value by offering their customers banking capabilities that are tailored to their individual needs, behaviors and patterns."

The service is integrated with a wide range of leading cloud vendors, enabling clients to benefit from pre-integrated partner technologies. This flexible, open, and adaptable platform enables banks to deliver digital banking experiences that can drive differentiation, innovation and outstanding customer and employee experiences.

Digital Bank's capabilities and potential benefits include:

Augmented Salesforce Platform with many technologies, fintech solutions and AppExchange partners, as well as personalized channel engagement through automated marketing using Salesforce Marketing Cloud

Ability to expand relationships by having full visibility into bank relationships across business units

Established customer trust through multifactor secured cloud banking platforms and improved onboarding for customers through a fully mobile process enabled by many technologies

Increased speed and agility to meet customer needs, as well as the regulatory needs of the banking industry, using predictive analytics based on account behavior to recommend next best offers and next best actions

Accelerated implementation allowing banks to generate ROI faster, including linking newly created accounts in Salesforce to a blockchain secured digital identity

"To succeed in today's digital world, banks need to transition from a product-centric approach to a needs-based customer model adding value anytime, on any device as if it were a human interaction," said Rohit Mahna, GM of financial services, Salesforce. "Deloitte Digital's new service will help banks to better serve their customers by providing them with a simplified and connected experience at every touch point."

"Today's digital customer journey requires a whole new mindset, and this unique consultancy model removes traditional barriers, allowing banks to better serve customers in a simpler, smooth way, which is at the core of effective digital transformations," said Paul Clemmons, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP and global Salesforce alliance leader.

