UNIMOT S.A.: Polish Tankuj24 App to Change the European Fuel Sales Market

ZAWADZKIE, Poland, May 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

UNIMOT, a Polish multiutility capital group and a member of AVIA International, has officially unveiled its new app - Tankuj24 - designed to help drivers spend less on fuel. This is the first app of this kind in Europe.

The app's innovation, which is also its main advantage, is that it enables drivers to buy fuel cheaper, as compared to traditional sales at filling stations. In addition to savings per each litre of fuel, the app provides price comparisons between filling stations, enables mobile payments and presents a single monthly statement for all purchases in a month. The app allows for fast fuel cost monitoring and efficient billing.

"Tankuj24 is a cutting-edge fleet programme in which traditional fleet cards are replaced by a mobile app. It's available to all drivers, not only to businesses. Having one car is enough to get a discount on fuel," said Robert Brzozowski, President of the Management Board, UNIMOT S.A.

Using the app, drivers can buy fuel in three simple steps. The first step is to pick a filling station on the map. Then, a specified amount of fuel is ordered and paid for using a mobile device. The last step is to go to the station within 24 hours and refuel the car.

"Tankuj24 has the potential to succeed internationally, so we're working on its English version called Refuel24, which could be used by drivers outside Poland. Our app has made a very good impression on our partners from Avia International, who also view mobile fuel sales as a promising prospect," Brzozowski added.

The mobile and shopping apps market is growing fast, so our product can become a game-changer on the European fuel sales market.

