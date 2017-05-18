HotForex Receives THE BIZZ 2017 Peak of Success

PORT LOUIS, Mauritius, May 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The prestigious award is a recognition of the forex broker's business excellence at an international level

Online forex and commodities broker, HotForex was acknowledged by the World Confederation of Businesses (WORLDCOB) to collect the most important business honor in the world, THE BIZZ 2017 Peak of Success.

The award, which aims to offer to the global business community a range of benefits that further their development, recognized HotForex as a leading business that contributes to the daily growth of its local economy. Moreover, the prize distinguished the broker's Excellence in Business Leadership, as well as Business and Quality Management.

Representatives of the World Confederation of Businesses (WORLDCOB) visited the forex company's offices and delivered the award to members of the HotForex management in a private ceremony.

Commenting on the distinction, a HotForex spokesperson said, "Being awarded with THE BIZZ 2017 Peak of Success is a testament to our meticulous approach in ensuring service and operational excellence. We are very honored to have been acknowledged at a local as well as at a global level with this prestigious award. We aim to continue delighting our clients through innovation and creating value-added trading solutions."

WORLDCOB was founded in 2004 in the US, with the vision to create an international business organization that would bring together and recognize those companies who were leaders in their fields, striving day in and day out to boost the growth of the economy in their countries and the world and making them models to be followed.

About HotForex

HotForex is a leading, global multi-asset broker that offers both retail and institutional trading services to clients from around the world. Since its foundation, the company has consistently won coveted titles from respected finance industry bodies for its innovative Forex trading service provision.

Risk warning:

Trading Forex and CFDs carries a high degree of risk to your capital.

