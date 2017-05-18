Ashmore Global Opportunities Ltd - Notice of AGM

Ashmore Global Opportunities Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 47190)

Notice of AGM & Annual Accounts

18 May 2017

Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting ("the AGM") of the Company will be held at the offices of Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited, Trafalgar Court, Les Banques, St Peter Port, Guernsey on 20 July 2017 at 11.30a.m.

The Notice of AGM together with the Annual Report and Accounts ("the Accounts") for the year ended 31 December 2016 have been posted to shareholders on 17 May 2017.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, copies of the Notice of AGM and the Accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM and are also available on the Company's website.



Company website: www.agol.com

