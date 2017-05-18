D-Link Partners with Google to Provide Products that are Compatible with the Google Assistant

D-Link's mydlink products will soon support the Google Assistant

TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 18,2017 /PRNewswire/ --D-Link today announced its partnership with Google to provide upcoming mydlink products that work with the Google Assistant. The compatibility will provide consumers with the ability to control their smart home products with voice commands. By saying "Ok Google" to the Google Assistant on Google Home or Android phone, users can ask and receive answers, manage tasks, and control mydlink devices around their home.

"D-Link is proud to become Google's partner and be a part of the increasingly expanding home automation industry. We hope to continue providing our customers with new smart home experiences that encompass more possibilities than ever before," said Anny Wei, CEO and President of D-Link Corporation.

About mydlink:

mydlink is D-Link's end to end smart home ecosystem consisting of a range of home automation devices, the cloud-based platform, and the mobile app. Consumers are able to connect to, monitor and control devices in their smart home.

For more information about Google Home and the Google Assistant, please refer to https://madeby.google.com/home/ and https://assistant.google.com/

About D-Link

D-Link is a global leader in connecting people, businesses and cities. We aim to connect more homes, small businesses, medium to large-sized enterprises, and service providers. D-Link implements and supports unified network solutions that integrate capabilities in switching, wireless, broadband, storage, IP surveillance, and cloud-based network management. An award-winning designer, developer, and manufacturer, D-Link has grown from a group of seven friends since its founding in 1986 in Taiwan to more than 2,000 employees worldwide.

D-Link Corporation PR Contact:

Michelle Chiang

Michelle.yi.chiang@dlinkcorp.com +886-2-6600-0123 #5653