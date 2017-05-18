BPS World: Job Hunting Treated Like Booking a Holiday, New Research Finds

LONDON, May 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The trend for checking reviews before making significant purchases is filtering into the world of work, according to new research released today by global resourcing specialists BPS World. The research found that job seekers are increasingly reliant on researching their potential employers online and keen to have a number of job offers on the table before making their decision.

The online reviewing culture, pioneered by sites like Amazon and Trip Advisor, is credited with transforming the decision - making process for consumers, with transparent reviews from real people considered more trustworthy than traditional advertising messages. BPS World's research polled a group of employers and employees to explore how much this behaviour is influencing both senior business figures and employers when it comes to work and careers.

The survey found that more than three quarters of employees (79%) would check out an employer online before accepting a job offer, and 74% of employers doing the same when hiring someone. Facebook ranked the second most likely place a potential employee with LinkedIn and Glassdoor proving less popular choices. Researching potential employers online seems to be a recent trend, with 62% of employees admitting they didn't check out their current employer before accepting their job offer.

Simon Conington, Founder and MD of BPS World said, "These findings suggest that the open, consumer-led platform of Facebook is preferred for creating a truer picture of what the potential employer could be like, in a similar way to the 'traveller's own photos' on Trip Advisor. There is an honesty about what people share online that often isn't reflected in the way a company presents its employer brand."

"This research proves just how discerning both bosses doing the hiring, and those applying for jobs now are. Both bosses and employees therefore need to think about how their company and themselves are talked about and presented online, and if there's anything negative, controversial or inflammatory then they need to get it resolved or removed. Ignoring it could mean companies miss out on hiring a talented team member, or that an employee loses out on landing their dream job."