Local presence provides greater fluid dispensing support to manufacturers in Central European countries

Nordson EFDa Nordson company (NASDAQ: NDSN), the world's leading precision fluid dispensing systems manufacturer, has opened a new sales office in Poland to provide factory-direct sales and technical support to the Polish manufacturing and adhesive packaging industries.

Nordson EFD fluid dispensing solutions are used to apply precise, repeatable amounts of adhesives, lubricants, and other fluids used in assembly processes. Depositing the same amount of material every time allows manufacturers to increase productivity, improve quality, and lower their manufacturing costs.

The new local office in Warsaw, Poland will provide customers and potential customers with several benefits, including extended access to:

High-quality precision fluid dispensing solutions

Extensive fluid application expertise gained through 50+ years of experience

Service and support from a network of application specialists in more than 40 countries

"Poland is a huge country with so much production in various sectors, such as automotive, pharmaceutical, and furniture," said Andrei Stapinoiu, Managing Director of Nordson EFD Europe. "We are very happy to announce the opening of the new Warsaw office to better serve our customers in Poland and Central Europe."

For more information, visit Nordson EFD on the web at www.nordsonefd.com, facebook.com/NordsonEFD, or linkedin.com/company/nordson-efd, email at info@nordsonefd.com, or call +1 401.431.7000 or 800.556.3484.

About Nordson EFD

Nordson EFD designs and manufactures precision fluid dispensing systems for benchtop assembly processes and automated assembly lines. By enabling manufacturers to apply the same amount of adhesive, lubricant or other assembly fluid to every part, every time, EFD dispensing systems are helping companies in a wide variety of industries increase throughput, improve quality, and lower their production costs. Other fluid management capabilities include high-quality syringe barrels and cartridges for packaging one- and two-component materials, along with a wide variety of fittings, couplers and connectors for controlling fluid flow in medical, biopharmaceutical and industrial environments. The company is also a leading formulator of specialty solder pastes for dispensing and printing applications in the electronics industry.

About Nordson Corporation

Nordson engineers, manufactures, and markets differentiated products and systems used for dispensing and processing adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants and biomaterials; and for managing fluids, testing and inspecting for quality, treating surfaces and curing. These products are supported with extensive application expertise and direct global sales and service. We serve a wide variety of consumer non-durable, consumer durable and technology end markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, building and construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company has operations and support offices in more than 30 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at nordson.com, twitter.com/Nordson_Corp or facebook.com/nordson.

