Kitron ASA: Official opening of Kitron's new facility in Jönköping

Official opening of Kitron's new facility in Jönköping

(2017-05-18) Kitron ASA today celebrates the official opening of its new facility at Torsvik in Jönköping, Sweden, with an event attended by customers, business partners, representatives of the local community and employees.

"Kitron has experienced substantial growth in the Swedish market, and we expect this positive trend to continue. This new facility enables us to serve Swedish manufacturers even more efficiently in the future. It is also a platform on which to build our offering of more advanced services," said Stefan Hansson Mutas, Managing Director of Kitron Sweden.

Over the past months, Kitron's operation in Jönköping has been moved to the new facility, according to budget and without significant technical problems. Kitron has invested approximately SEK 25 million in the new facility and equipment.

"Sweden has grown to be Kitron's most important market, being served both by our site in Jönköping and other Kitron sites. The upgraded Jönköping plant concludes a major investment cycle for Kitron. This leaves us with a portfolio of very competitive production facilities, further strengthening our position as the leading EMS company in Scandinavia," said Peter Nilsson, CEO of Kitron ASA.

For further information, please contact:

Stefan Hansson Mutas, Managing Director of Kitron Sweden, tel.: +46 734 49 91 19

E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com (mailto:investorrelations@kitron.com)

Kitron is one of Scandinavia's leading electronics manufacturing services companies for the Defence/Aerospace, Energy/Telecoms, Industry, Medical devices and Offshore/Marine sectors. The company is located in Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, Germany, China and the United States. Kitron had revenues of about NOK 2.1 billion in 2016 and has about 1 350 employees. www.kitron.com (http://www.kitron.com)

