

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Wirecard AG (WRCDF.PK) reported that its first-quarter earnings after tax increased by 32.5 percent to 48.5 million euros from 36.6 million euros, prior year. EBITDA increased by 31.1 percent to 81.3 million euros.



First-quarter consolidated revenues increased by 31.0 percent to 274.9 million euros from 210.5 million euros, prior year. Transaction volumes processed through the Wirecard platform grew by 34.4 percent to 17.2 billion euros from 12.8 billion euros.



The Management Board of Wirecard confirmed its forecast for 2017 EBITDA of between 382 million and 400 million euros.



