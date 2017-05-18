MorphoSys AG: MorphoSys to Present Clinical Data on Proprietary Programs at Upcoming ASCO Annual Meeting 2017

Updates on Hemato-Oncological Programs MOR208 and MOR202 will be presented

PLANEGG/MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2017 / MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment, TecDAX; OTC: MPSYY) today announced the publication of four abstracts accepted for the 2017 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place June 2-6, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois, USA. The abstracts include first data from the phase 2 "L-MIND" combination study with MOR208 and lenalidomide in relapsed/refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL) as well as data from a phase 1/2a study with MOR202 in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. The MOR208 L-MIND abstract has also been selected for the poster discussion session "Targeting CD19 in Aggressive Lymphoma".

"We are delighted to underscore our maturing proprietary development portfolio with new clinical data at the preeminent conference on clinical oncology. The data set will provide additional insight into the progress of our lead cancer compounds MOR208 and MOR202," commented Dr. Malte Peters, Chief Development Officer of MorphoSys AG.

List of abstracts relating to MorphoSys's proprietary programs

Abstract #7514, poster board #276

L-MIND: MOR208 combined with lenalidomide (LEN) in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (R-R DLBCL) - A single-arm phase 2 study

The poster presentation will include preliminary safety and efficacy results from the first patients enrolled in a clinical phase 2 study evaluating MOR208 in combination with lenalidomide in patients with relapsed/refractory (R-R) DLBCL. The poster will be presented during the session, "Hematologic Malignancies - Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia," to be held on June 5, 2017 (8:00 AM-11:30 AM CDT, poster hall). The results will also be highlighted during a poster discussion session on June 5, 2017 (1:15 PM-2:30 PM CDT, room E354b).

Abstract #8024, poster board #350

MOR202 with low-dose dexamethasone (DEX) and in combination with pomalidomide/DEX and lenalidomide/DEX in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM): Interim analysis of a phase 1/2a dose-escalation study

The poster presentation will include matured efficacy and safety data with MOR202 alone as well as in combination with lenalidomide or pomalidomide, plus dexamethasone, for R-R multiple myeloma. The poster will be presented during the "Hematologic Malignancies - Plasma Cell Dyscrasia" session on June 5, 2017 (8:00 AM-11:30 AM CDT, poster hall).

Abstract TPS7571, poster board #330b

B-MIND: MOR208 plus bendamustine (BEN) versus rituximab (RTX) plus BEN in patients with relapsed or refractory (R-R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL): An open-label, randomized phase 2/3 trial

The poster presentation in the trial-in-progress format will include the design of the phase 2/3 B- MIND study, which will evaluate the treatment of MOR208 plus bendamustine compared to rituximab plus bendamustine in patients with R-R DLBCL who are not candidates for high-dose chemotherapy and autologous stem cell transplantation (SCT). The poster will be presented in the "Hematologic Malignancies - Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia" session on June 5, 2017 (8:00 AM-11:30 AM CDT, poster hall).

Abstract TPS7567, poster board#328b

COSMOS: MOR208 plus idelalisib or venetoclax in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) previously treated with a Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitor (BTKi) - A two-cohort phase 2 study

Patients with R/R CLL who discontinue treatment with the BTKi ibrutinib due to progression have a poor prognosis. The poster presentation in the trial-in-progress format will include the design of the COSMOS phase 2 study in patients with R/R CLL receiving a combination treatment of MOR208 with idelalisib or venetoclax. The poster will be presented in the "Hematologic Malignancies - Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia" session on June 5, 2017 (8:00 AM-11:30 AM CDT, poster hall).

The full abstracts can be accessed online here.

About MorphoSys:

MorphoSys developed HuCAL, the most successful antibody library technology in the pharmaceutical industry. By successfully applying this and other patented technologies, MorphoSys has become a leader in the field of therapeutic antibodies, one of the fastest-growing drug classes in human healthcare.

Together with its pharmaceutical partners, MorphoSys has built a therapeutic pipeline of more than 100 human antibody drug candidates for the treatment of cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and Alzheimer's disease, to name just a few. With its ongoing commitment to new antibody technology and drug development, MorphoSys is focused on making the healthcare products of tomorrow. MorphoSys is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol MOR. For regular updates about MorphoSys, visit http://www.morphosys.com .

HuCAL(R), HuCAL GOLD(R), HuCAL PLATINUM(R), CysDisplay(R), RapMAT(R), arYla(R), Ylanthia(R), 100 billion high potentials(R), Slonomics(R), Lanthio Pharma(R) and LanthioPep(R) are registered trademarks of the MorphoSys Group.

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the MorphoSys group of companies, The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of MorphoSys as of the date of this release and involve risks and uncertainties, Should actual conditions differ from the Company's assumptions, actual results and actions may differ from those anticipated, MorphoSys does not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements as far as the wording of the relevant press release is concerned.

