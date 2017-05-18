

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch unemployment rate held steady in April, after falling in the previous month, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate came in at 5.1 percent in April, the same rate as in March. Meanwhile, economists had expected the rate to fall to 5.0 percent.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 6.4 percent.



There were 456,000 unemployed people in April, down from 463,000 in the prior month. A year earlier, the jobless figure totaled 572,000.



