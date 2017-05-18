

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are poised to open lower on Thursday after U.S. stocks fell the most in eight months overnight on concerns over President Donald Trump's reform agenda.



U.S. stocks futures are recovering a little bit after the U.S. Department of Justice named a former head of the FBI as special counsel to oversee the investigation into ties between Trump's campaign and Russian officials.



The yen extended Wednesday's gains while gold held steady after touching an over two-week high yesterday. Oil prices slipped in Asian deals after climbing to a two-week high on Wednesday on data showing a decline in U.S. crude inventories.



Asian stock markets are broadly lower, with Australian and Japanese shares leading regional losses, as Washington's political chaos rattled investors. With Trump facing the threat of impeachment, traders fear that the agenda of tax cuts and deregulation could be delayed.



Meanwhile, Japan's economy grew an annualized real 2.2 percent in the first three months of 2017, marking its fifth straight quarter of expansion and beating analysts' estimates, a government report showed.



U.K. retail sales data, French unemployment figures and U.S. reports on weekly jobless claims, Philadelphia-area manufacturing and leading economic indicators are slated for release later in the day.



The Dow and the S&P 500 fell about 1.8 percent overnight to suffer their biggest single-day loss in more than eight months and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost as much as 2.6 percent, as political turmoil in Washington spurred uncertainty over Trump's ability to deliver on his economic agenda.



European markets also fell sharply on Wednesday, with the pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index losing 1.2 percent, the German DAX declining 1.4 percent and France's CAC 40 index closing 1.6 percent lower while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dropped 0.3 percent.



