Currently the INET gateway services in Nasdaq Test Facility (NTF) are not available.



Routing engine currently not available, affected FIX related services:



- Order Management



- Smart Order Routing



- NordicWorkstation



- Execution Algorithms



System availability status will be updated with an additional notice.



If you have any questions about this notice, please contact Cash Equity Operations operator@nasdaq.com or +46 8 405 6410.