Currently the INET gateway services in Nasdaq Test Facility (NTF) are not available.
Routing engine currently not available, affected FIX related services:
- Order Management
- Smart Order Routing
- NordicWorkstation
- Execution Algorithms
System availability status will be updated with an additional notice.
If you have any questions about this notice, please contact Cash Equity Operations operator@nasdaq.com or +46 8 405 6410.
