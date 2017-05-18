Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP), the largest manufacturer of aluminum wheels for light vehicles in North America, today announced that it will increase its cash tender offer price for all the public shares of UNIWHEELS AG ("UNIWHEELS") to 247.87zl per share, a 5% increase from Superior's original offer of 236.07zl.

The closing of the subscription period for public shareholders of UNIWHEELS to tender their shares is Monday, May 22, 2017. As previously announced, on May 11, 2017 UNIWHEELS Holdings (Malta) Ltd. ("UHM") tendered its shares for a cash consideration of 226.5zl per share, a 9% discount to the revised 247.87zl public tender offer price, into the takeover offer announced by Superior Industries International.

About Superior Industries

Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Superior is the largest manufacturer of aluminum wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles in North America. From its plants in the U.S. and Mexico, the Company supplies aluminum wheels to the original equipment market. Major customers include BMW, FCA, Ford, General Motors, Mazda, Nissan, Subaru, Tesla, Toyota and Volkswagen. Superior is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is a component of Standard Poor's Small Cap 600 and Russell 2000 Indices. For more information, visit www.supind.com.

