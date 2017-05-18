

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar rose against its major counterparts in pre-European deals on Thursday.



The dollar bounced off to 1.2956 against the pound and 0.9810 against the Swiss franc, from its early lows of 1.2983 and 0.9777, respectively.



The greenback reversed from early more than a 6-month low of 1.1172 against the euro and a multi-week low of 110.52 against the yen, rising to 1.1138 and 111.34, respectively.



The greenback, having fallen to 1.3580 against the loonie at 5:45 pm ET, reversed direction and edged up to 1.3623.



The next possible resistance for the greenback is seen around 1.28 against the pound, 0.99 against the franc, 1.38 against the yen, 1.10 against the euro and 1.38 against the loonie.



