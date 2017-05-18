

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Real estate investment trust Land Securities Group Plc. (LAND.L) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2017 profit before tax was 112 million pounds, sharply lower than prior year's 1.34 billion pounds.



The decline in profit before tax was principally due to the valuation deficit this year, compared with a valuation surplus last year.



Basic earnings per share were 14.3 pence, down from 169.4 pence a year ago. The decline in asset values is behind the fall in earnings per share, the company noted.



Adjusted earnings per share were 48.3 pence, compared to 45.7 pence last year.



Adjusted NAV per share was down 1.2% over the year to 1,417 pence.



Revenue profit increased 5.5% to 382 million pounds from 362 million pounds last year.



Net rental income dropped to 600 million pounds from 604 million pounds a year ago.



'The success of our development programme, combined with the interest savings we have achieved, sees us recommend a final dividend of 11.7p which increases the dividend for the year by 10.1%,' the company said.



