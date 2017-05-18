Today, on May 18, 2017, Wifog Holding AB published a press release with information that the company's working capital is sufficient only until June 30, 2017, and that the company currently evaluates the possibility to resolve upon new share issues. The current rules of First North state that a listed company can be given observation status if circumstance exists that result in material adverse uncertainty in respect of the company's financial situation.



With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in Wifog Holding AB (WIFOG, ISIN code SE0007614722, order book ID 067911) will be given observation status.



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Caroline Folke or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.