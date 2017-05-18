

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK's food wholesaler Booker Group plc (BOK.L) Thursday reported that its profit after tax for the full year ended 24 March 2017 rose 20 percent to 153.8 million pounds from 127.8 million pounds last year. Basic earnings per share also grew 20 percent to 8.66 pence from 7.24 pence last year.



Profit before tax grew 15 percent from last year to reach 174.0 million pounds.



Sales for the year grew 7 percent to 5.33 billion pounds from 4.99 billion pounds last year. Of this, non-tobacco sales rose 8.7 percent and tobacco sales increased 2.4 percent. Booker like-for-like total sales rose 0.5 percent.



Given the strong operational performance and cash flow of the business, the Group said its Board recommends final dividend of 4.97 pence per share, which together with the interim dividend makes a total dividend for the year of 5.60 pence per share. The final dividend is payable on 7 July 2017 to shareholders on the register on 9 June 2017.



In addition to the final dividend, the Board is recommending a special dividend to shareholders of 3.02 pence per ordinary share.



Looking ahead, the company noted that Group revenue in the first seven weeks of the current financial year is ahead of last year.



On 27 January, the company announced its planned merger with Tesco.



