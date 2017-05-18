

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) reported profit before tax of 335 million pounds for the full year ended 26 March 2017 compared to 267 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 27.3 pence compared to 21.4 pence. Adjusted profit before tax increased to 559 million pounds from 538 million pounds, last year. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was 43.8 pence compared to 41.1 pence.



Fiscal year revenue was 9.78 billion pounds compared to 9.25 billion pounds, a year ago. Revenue was up one percent on an underlying basis. Growth in GLS more than offset the decline in UKPIL revenue.



The Board of Royal Mail plc recommended a final dividend of 15.6 pence per ordinary share, giving a total dividend of 23.0 pence per share for 2016-17, up four percent.



Looking forward, Moya Greene, CEO, said: 'Through a combination of our strategic approach to costs and more efficient investment spend, we will support our progressive dividend policy with the in-year trading cash generation of the Group.'



