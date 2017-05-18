Special Interest Group to Develop Automated Solutions for Cell and Gene Therapy

MedCision, LLC, the world leader in next-generation automated cell thawing for advanced therapies, today announced the company's participation and Steering Committee membership in the inaugural meeting of the Phacilitate Special Interest Group on Automation taking place in Edinburgh, Scotland on May 30, 2017.

The Phacilitate SIG is the only event to specifically examine automation relating to cell and gene therapy product characterization, quality testing, raw materials, and logistics, in addition to bioprocessing systems. By drawing together the cell and gene therapy sector's top manufacturing decision makers with bioprocess developers and engineers, the SIG will provide a unique and exclusive think-tank to develop a roadmap for cost-effective, robust, and interconnected manufacturing and supply chain models. A list of participants can be found here.

MedCision's Chief Executive Officer Dr. Rolf Ehrhardt and Samuel Kent, Chief Commercial Officer, will facilitate sessions at the meeting and demonstrate the company's latest technologies for vital preclinical and clinical drug handling. MedCision's flagship product is the ThawSTAR Automated Cell Thawing System, a first-of-its-kind, digitally enabled, automated instrument designed to de-risk thawing of live cell therapeutics.

"There has never been a more exciting time to be working in cell therapy, and we are proud to be part of the founding team for this important industry event," said Mr. Kent. "As the last step before a drug is administered by doctors, automation plays an important role in avoiding human error and ensuring predictable patient outcomes in a clinical environment. We believe the industry must work together to solve the hurdles in automating both the development and the provision of these critical live therapies, and we look forward to taking a leadership role."

David McCall, Content Director, Cell Gene Therapy for Phacilitate commented: "Automated bioprocessing and supply chain-related technologies will be absolutely key to unlocking the potential of cell and gene therapies at commercial scale. We are delighted to be working with trailblazers and leaders in this field such as MedCision to help industry define a blueprint for the effective adoption and integration of these novel technologies."

Dr. Ehrhardt will also be speaking today on this topic at the World Advanced Therapies Regenerative Medicine Congress in London. He will discuss how to solve the "last mile" problem in cell therapy, address standardization methods to reduce risk, and discuss automation in cell therapy workflows.

MedCision develops automation technologies for vital clinical product handling processes. An industry first, the ThawSTAR Automated Cell Thawing System replaces uncontrolled and highly variable manual methods with a customizable algorithm to thaw each unique cell therapy product to maintain maximum cellular efficacy. MedCision's global customers include pharmaceutical, medical, stem cell and other GMP facilities where consistent and repeatable outcomes are paramount. For more information please visit www.medcision.com or www.medcision.com/blog/.

