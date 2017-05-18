Customer experience leaders from Marks Spencer, The North Face, TIffany Co., Revolution Bars, Wilko showcased best practices and program innovation

A record-breaking number of brands and customer experience (CX) practitioners from across Europe gathered to network, share best practices, and preview cutting-edge CX technologies at InMoment's annual CX Elevated™ EMEA conference this week held on the campus of Aston University in Birmingham, U.K.

InMoment Chief Executive Officer Andrew Joiner opened the event with a bold statement about the state of customer experience technology: "A large portion of CX budgets have gone to marketing automation solutions, which are incredibly effective at organising digital data and producing metrics. However, their ability to drive either higher-value relationships or business-changing action has been limited. The next frontier of true business transformation puts the customer voice at the center of the equation, intensely impacting human and business interactions. InMoment is proud to work with the most innovative brands in the world to lead this CX intelligence revolution."

Analyse. Act. Ascend.-the theme for this year's conference-laid the foundation for a week of high-impact learning and networking. Global CX thought leaders hosted executive discussions, workshops, and mainstage presentations. Featured brands included Marks Spencer, The North Face, Tiffany Co., Revolution Bars and Wilko. Jo Causon, CEO and executive director of the board for Institute of Customer Service (ICS), presented CX trends across various European sectors, noting that 27 percent of consumers are willing to pay "significantly more" for great customer experiences. Causon also emphasized the key role engaged employees play in providing value-driving experiences, noting that the top five elements customers cite as most essential to brand loyalty are related to human interactions.

The final day of the event featured keynote addresses by Matthew Syed, author of Black Box Thinking and one of the world's most influential thinkers on the science of high performance, as well as CEO and founder of Red Shoes Living, Lonnie Mayne.

"This year's event was our best yet, with an agenda that balanced firsthand best practices, industry expertise, and technology innovation," said James Bolle, VP head of client services, EMEA, and U.K. country manager. "With CX gaining increased importance throughout the enterprise, our guests left with knowledge they can put into action today, driving their initiatives further."

