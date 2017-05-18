Matomy's MobFox Launches Premium Private Marketplace for Mobile Audience

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Global media company Matomy (LSE: MTMY;TASE: MTMY.TA), announced today the launch of MobFox's premium private marketplace (PMP). MobFox now offers a data-driven private marketplace that enables advertisers to acquire traffic from tailored audience packages in order to best target their campaigns.

The new private marketplace combines first-party data from supply partners and data from MobFox's data partnerships to deliver accurate segmentation. Publishers can have better control and user segmentation for their buyers, ensuring that they will meet their KPIs.

"The market is transitioning from traditional RTB buying to data-driven media buying. We're taking media buying to the next level by providing our partners with the ability to acquire audiences in customized deals across all formats, including video," said Kumaran Sambandam, VP MobFox Exchange. "Following our recent partnership with Factual, providing our media buyers with better segmentation at scale is the next step in becoming a leading data-driven mobile company. This creates a win-win situation for publishers and advertisers-by providing more relevant ads, the data-enriched marketplace will enable an improved experience for users."

"We are excited to launch our new PMP offering which will enable our developers to offer their audiences' profiles programmatically to buyers, at scale," said Gil Klein, EVP at Matomy. "Whether it's a preferred deal or a private marketplace engagement, our demand partners will be able to bid for the audience segments and users with which they are looking to engage."

A top ten international mobile advertising platform, MobFox is connected to 175+ DSPs and is used by over 40,000 iOS and Android apps. MobFox has a proven track record of providing clients and media partners with access to innovative mobile programmatic advertising solutions, including a supply-side platforms (SSP) as well as serving as a single gateway for mobile, video, and native ad inventory management via a real-time bidding (RTB) marketplace.

About MobFox

MobFox is a leading data-driven mobile supply side platform and exchange, enabling app developers to manage their media smarter, and generate more revenue with high CPMs and fill rates from diversified and global demand sources. MobFox is connected to 175+ DSPs and is used by over 40,000 iOS and Android apps. The platform offers comprehensive support for multiple advertising formats including banner, interstitial, video and native. Founded in 2010, the company has offices in London, San Francisco and Vienna. In 2014, Matomy Media Group acquired MobFox. For more information, see http://www.mobfox.com.

About Matomy Media Group:

Matomy Media Group Ltd. (LSE: MTMY, TASE: MTMY.TA) is a world-leading media company with smarter marketing technology and a personalized approach to advertising. By providing customized performance and programmatic solutions supported by internal media capabilities, big data analytics, and optimization technology, Matomy empowers advertising and media partners to meet their evolving growth-driven goals. Matomy's programmatic platforms include MobFox for mobile, Optimatic for video, and the mobile, self-serve demand-side platform myDSP. Founded in 2007 with headquarters in Tel Aviv and 11 offices around the world, Matomy is dual-listed on the London and Tel Aviv Stock Exchanges. Learn more about Matomy at http://www.matomy.com.