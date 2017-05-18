Fewer than 4 weeks to go until the OWASP Summit 2017

Join us at a participant driven community event, dedicated to the collaboration of Development and Security professionals, with a strong focus on DevSecOps.

BEL AIR, Maryland, May 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- OWASP will host its unique global summit June 12-16th in Woburn Forest Center Parcs near London, where hundreds of participants will join forces in working sessions focused on solving hard Application and Cyber Security problems.

Unlike traditional conferences with unidirectional presentations, this 5-day event will be a high-energy experience, during which attendees will work and collaborate intensively. Each working session is geared towards actionable outcomes for a specific Application Security challenge.

The event is split over several tracks, each focusing on a specific set of challenges. Including:

Threat Modeling

Security Crowdsourcing

Security Playbooks

Mobile Security

DevSecOps

Agile AppSec

Education

Owasp Projects

Summit participants are directly shaping the future of Application Security and setting new standards for 2017. Each working session will produce something tangible and usable by the AppsSec, Security, and OWASP communities, including white papers, code, action-plans, and more. Participants come from major security and development teams, service and product providers, and research organisations worldwide. This is the place to learn and collaborate with industry peers-and competitors.

A key factor of the OWASP Summit's high-level productivity and collaboration is the venue, Woburn Forest Center Parcs, an environment designed for maximum geek-time. Participants will be accommodated in Woodland Lodges and can immerse themselves in Application and Cyber Security conversations and debates around the clock.

Five-day summit tickets start from £400 without accommodation or £1,200 including a 4-night stay in Woodland Lodges. Group discounts and one-day tickets are also available; for more information and to register go to http://owaspsummit.org.

The OWASP Summit is the largest concentration of AppSec and Security talent focused on solving problems in 2017. The question is: Will you be there?

About OWASP

The Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP) is a worldwide not-for-profit charitable Organisation focused on improving the security of software. Our mission is to make software security visible, so that individuals and organisations are able to make informed decisions. OWASP is in a unique position to provide impartial, practical information about AppSec to individuals, corporations, universities, government agencies and other organisations worldwide. Operating as a community of like-minded professionals, OWASP issues software tools and knowledge-based documentation on application security.