Omnicomm Fuel Level Sensors and iSYS Professional Software Bring Fuel Costs Down by 20% and Help Optimise Key Business Processes for Salubris S.A.

Having reviewed its 5-year partnership with Omnicomm, the Romanian hazardous waste collection company Salubris S.A. is now looking forward to taking its business with the Russian provider of fuel management solutions to the next level.

With Salubris S.A. expanding its operations in early 2010s, the need to restructure and bring down costs became a clear priority for the company's management team. Installation of fuel management system (76 vehicles in total) appealed in its efficiency; and scanning market's available solutions quickly resulted in picking Omnicomm as a reliable and highly reputable global manufacturer.

The past five years that the fleet has employed fuel level sensors have generated an impressive 20% cut in fuel costs; in fact, fail-proof functioning of Omnicomm's equipment together with software by iSYS Professional, a Romanian IT services provider, has laid the foundation for other major changes for Salubris S.A.

The overall achievement involves optimising key business processes altogether, from eliminating driver fraud to better technical servicing of the vehicles. Dmitry Ilyin, Omnicomm's Regional Sales Manager, comments, 'We asked to define the solution provided by Omnicomm for Salubris S.A. and received the most remarkable response: "Control". We are happy to meet out customer's needs and enjoy our successful partnership with iSYS, too.'

OMNICOMM (est. 1998) is a Russian developer and manufacturer of high-accuracy fuel level sensors, complimentary equipment and software for fuel management that employs GLONASS/GPS satellite vehicle tracking technologies. Omnicomm has four representative offices in EU, Mexico, Brazil and India, with headquarters located in Moscow, Russia. Company distributes its products in more than 108 countries worldwide. Omnicomm's proprietary management system is ISO 9001:2008 certified.

iSYS Professional (est. 2008) is a Romanian telematics and fleet management company. The main product is the iTrack software application for fleet management. Its features include mapping, history tracking, fleet statistics, POI management, alerts and notifications, FMS and sensor information, dispatching and custom reporting. iSYS strategy is to create and maintain a high-scalable platform, providing business value over the simple track-and-trace solution. iTrack is suitable for fleets of all sizes across sectors such as distribution and logistics, utilities, oil & gas, maintenance services, construction, public transport, courier services, emergency services and agriculture. A total of more than 25,000 vehicles are equipped with the company's telematics solution.

