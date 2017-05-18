Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the world's most trusted provider of highly reliable, fully managed, remote communication and IT solutions, today announced it has secured four new contracts for professional services with oil and gas operators in the North Sea and Asia-Pacific region.

"Our ability to match the correct personnel to the job, as well as the depth of expertise and flexibility we provide our customers, is key to our professional services model," said Keith Johnson, EVP Energy, Speedcast. "Embedding a Speedcast employee on-site at a customer location further strengthens our relationship and enables our clients to focus on their core business rather than their telecommunications networks. Professional services is an area where we are adding resources because of the increasing interest from our customers for a partner that can provide a full range of products and services, not just connectivity."

In the North Sea, Speedcast will provide engineering and systems integration support through the testing and commissioning of various equipment including public address and general alarm (PA/GA) systems, closed-circuit television (CCTV), ultra high frequency (UHF) and very high frequency(VHF) radios, Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS), and radar and aeronautical navigation beacons during the final part of a shipyard fit-out phase before providing ongoing support during the critical period from sail-away to first oil. The team will then execute a full handover to the operator to complete the contract.

Additionally, Speedcast has expanded its professional services role with two major operators in the North Sea to complement and provide network support to the specialist teams who it already supports through radio operator, telecom technician and project/service delivery positions.

Finally, Speedcast will provide engineering resources to another large oil and gas operator to help commission the telecommunication services on a new platform in Malaysia.

Speedcast's professional services group provides short- or long-term technical manpower and expertise on a dedicated, project- or part-time basis at customer sites or at one of Speedcast's global points of presence. Past professional services projects include end-to-end management of client networks, license facilitation and operation and maintenance of existing, client-owned IT systems and telecom equipment.

Speedcast International Ltd (ASX: SDA) is the world's most trusted provider of highly reliable, fully managed, end-to-end remote communication and IT solutions. The company utilizes an extensive worldwide footprint of local support, infrastructure and coverage to design, integrate, secure and optimize networks tailored to customer needs. With differentiated technology, an intense customer focus and a strong safety culture, Speedcast serves more than 2,000 customers in over 140 countries via 39 teleports, including offshore rigs and cruise ships, 10,000+ maritime vessels and 4,500+ terrestrial sites. Speedcast supports mission-critical applications in industries such as maritime, oil and gas, enterprise, media, cruise and government. Learn more at www.speedcast.com.

