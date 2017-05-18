

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Greggs plc (GRG.L) reported that its total sales for the 19 weeks to 13 May 2017 grew by 7.5 percent from prior year. Like-for-like sales in company-managed shops grew by 3.6 percent over the same period.



Looking forward, the Group said it has made a good start to 2017 although the sales outlook remains uncertain in the context of slowing growth in disposable incomes. Input cost inflation is having a modest impact on margins in the first half of the year as expected, however the Group anticipates this pressure to ease towards the end of the year. Whilst this pattern will constrain profit growth in the first half of the year, the Group expects to make progress in line with its previous expectations for the year as a whole.



